Hoban the hero as battling second-half performance keeps Dundalk's Champions League hopes alive

During this golden era for Dundalk, the better European memories have been created at venues other than Oriel Park.

And for a good portion of this Champions League qualifier, it looked as though that trend was set to continue.

But this game was a tale of two corners, with an early Qarabag effort arising from a Dundalk error cancelled out by a 77th minute Patrick Hoban equaliser that followed the League of Ireland champions best passage of play.

They will make a 5,000km journey across Europe next week knowing they will have to produce a performance to rival their very best to stay in this competition. Yet the belief levels will have been enhanced by their strong finish to an evening which was a struggle for long periods.

Vinny Perth’s team came up against an opponent several notches up the ladder from Riga. The key factor for Dundalk was staying in the tie while they endeavoured to get up to speed.

Character was required to survive choppy spells against the group stage regulars. Perth will be proud of how his team responded, and they actually could have nicked the win in stoppage time with Dane Massey and Michael Duffy agonisingly close.

It was some turnaround.

Patrick Hoban of Dundalk, left, heads to score his side's equalising goal during the UEFA Champions League Second Qualifying Round 1st Leg match between Dundalk and Qarabağ FK at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

In Dundalk circles, they always talk about the chasing they suffered in Belarus back in 2016, a week before the famous win over BATE in Tallaght that changed the course of recent history.

They endured the same experience on their own patch in the first half last night. Qarabag’s CV suggested they would be pretty good and the bizarre silence that hung over Oriel for most of the opening 45 could be interpreted as the draining of belief. Dundalk simply aren't used to this.

It didn't help that they gave Qarabag a head start with a comical concession inside just five minutes.

In contrast to Riga, who were content for Dundalk defenders to have the ball, Qarabag immediately sent bodies into the opposition half.

Sean Hoare gave away a corner in an attempt to hit a backpass to Gary Rogers with the black shirts forcing a snap decision.

Rogers was breaking the record for League of Ireland appearances in Europe, yet the landmark occasion kicked off in disastrous fashion as he was caught flat footed by the subsequent corner with Mahir Emreli's header deflecting off Hoban on its way into the net.

The atmosphere was punctured, and the mood darkened with the distraught Robbie Benson was forced off through injury, just a few short weeks after his comeback.

Dundalk couldn't get any momentum going, with the visitors alert to any attacking movement. However, it was Perth’s charges that were experiencing serious discomfort and they were fortunate to be just a goal behind at the break.

The mesmerising skills of Frenchman Abdellah Zoubir was Qarabag's main threat. He squandered one opening following a solo run, and also played a through ball to release Spaniard Jaime Romero but Rogers burst out to make a vital stop.

Dundalk were especially vulnerable down their left side, and Perth faced a serious half-time challenge to rally the troops.

They shored up the gaps and began to impose on their guests. Patrick McEleney was involved in half chances and it was a surprise when Perth replaced him with John Mountney in order to move Jamie McGrath inside.

The switch paid off, however, with Mountney and McGrath involved in the move that won a corner which was sent into the box by Sean Murray and nodded home by Hoban after a chaotic scramble.

If Qarabag felt hard done by at that juncture, their emotions soon changed. Dundalk suddenly looked like the home side and McGrath, Massey and the busy Duffy were crisper touches away from an unlikely victory.

Dundalk – Rogers, Gannon, Hoare, Boyle, Massey; Benson (Murray 27), Shields; McGrath, McEleney (Mountney 69), Duffy; Hoban (G Kelly 83)

Qarabag – Vagnr, Medvedev (Huseynov 53), Mammadov, Sadygov, Ailton; Garayev; Romero (Abdullayev 87), Slavchev, Almeida, Zoubir; Emreli

Ref – B Frankowski (Poland)

