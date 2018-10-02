Rio Ferdinand suggested Jose Mourinho looks like a manager asking to be sacked after his side's latest limp performance ended with a 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

Rio Ferdinand suggested Jose Mourinho looks like a manager asking to be sacked after his side's latest limp performance ended with a 0-0 draw against Valencia in the Champions League.

'He's asking for it' - Rio Ferdinand's bold claim over Jose Mourinho's desire to stay at Manchester United

Mourinho criticised the quality of his players once again as he suggested his defenders lacked the ability to build from the back, as a manager who has based his success on counter-attacking football appeared to try and rewrite football history by claiming he is being denied the chance to play an attacking brand of football.

Yet United legend Ferdinand was quick to suggest Mourinho could have no complaints about the players he is now working with, more than two years and five transfer windows after he took over at Old Trafford.

When asked by BT Sport host Gary Lineker whether United should stick with Mourinho or hire a new manager, Ferdinand offered up this terse response: "I think you ask Jose Mourinho if he wants to stick with the job. What he is saying with his actions....he's asking for it (the sack).

"This is his team now. He's had a few windows to build up his team. He can't complain at this stage."

Ferdinand went on to suggest United's latest lacklustre performance was an improvement on the catastrophic display in defeat at West Ham on Saturday, but he suggested it was still not good enough for his old club.

"There was a definite response from the weekend," he added. "They worked hard, but chances created? There were not many. A draw was probably a fair result.

"It has become dull watching Manchester United, but the form they have been in makes it difficult to expect them to play great straight away. Given what's on this week, Mourinho will be satisfied."

Ferdinand's former United team-mate Paul Scholes was equally unconvinced that Mourinho wanted to stay in the job, as he suggested he would rather watch alternative Champions League games than those featuring Mourinho's side.

"The team is low on confidence and over the last year, it has been dull to watch them," said Scholes. "We end up watching the other games on different screens in the studio here hoping to see some action."

Scholes was also highly critical of United striker Romelu Lukaku, as he suggested the Belgian forward is lacking in self belief and needs extra working on the training field.

"Luakaku was disappointing," he suggested. "His movement was non-existence. He looks like he needs coaching and Paul Pogba needs players to make those runs for him. At the moment, Lukaku is reacting to Pogba and it needs to be the other way around.

"I don't think Lukaku realises how good he can be. When he is up for it, running into channels, he is a handful. He needs to realise what his strengths are and go out there and prove it."

Mourinho was asked to comment on Scholes' criticism in his post match press conference, but he was keen to suggest the Old Trafford legend had a right to make whatever comments he wanted as he stated in this clip:

🗣 "Freedom of speech!"



Jose Mourinho has no interest in responding to Paul Scholes' claims that he is "embarrassing @ManUtd". 🤐 #MUFC #MUNVAL



Full press conference 👉 https://t.co/iDePn6BSRo pic.twitter.com/XKw6aF29T8 — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) October 2, 2018

Online Editors