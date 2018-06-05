Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has suggested the reaction to his clash with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final has been over the top, as he appeared to dismiss claims his clash with Loris Karius left the Reds 'keeper with concussion'.

'He grabbed my arm first and I fell to the other side' - Sergio Ramos breaks silence on Mo Salah incident

Speaking at a press conference with the Spanish national team, Ramos offered up his version of events from the Champions League final in Kiev, as he hinted Liverpool’s complaints and the media storm around his role in the game has been blown out of proportion.

"Bloody hell, they’ve given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing... I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified," Ramos said. "I see the play as it is. He grabbed my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

"After the goalkeeper said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing (Roberto) Firmino saying that he got a cold because a drop of my sweat!" Ramos went on to suggest Salah could have played in the second half of the Champions League final if he had taken painkillers for his injured shoulder, as he confirmed he has exchanged messages with the Egyptian star.

"I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good," he added. "He could have played if he had got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more. "I don’t know if it’s because you’re at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way."

