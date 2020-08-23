He emerged from the shadow of his World Cup winning father and now Thiago has his sights set on Liverpool

BEING the son of a Brazilian World Cup winner has its drawbacks when you set out on your own mission to reach the game's highest peaks, yet Thiago Alcantara has realised all his dreams by following his own path.

The select band of heroes that deliver the ultimate prize to a nation obsessed with glory in the biggest competition instantly have their legacy embossed in gold, ensuring any of their offspring who dare to follow in their footsteps know what is expected of them.

Brazil won the 1994 World Cup in the United States (Neal Simpson/Empics)

Brazil won the 1994 World Cup in the United States (Neal Simpson/Empics)

This was the story for Thiago, who was born into Brazilian football royalty as his father Mazinho started for Brazil as they won the World Cup final against Italy bacn in 1994.

Yet, this tale was to take an unexpected twist when Thiago made his way through the ranks and towards the top of his own football mountain, as he opted to walk away from a Brazilian dream and become a Spanish international when he was 20.

Thiago was just three-years-old when his dad signed for Valencia and, even though his brother Rafinha followed his father's wishes and played international football for Brazil, Mazinho's elder son stepped away from his father's shadow, in a move that did not go down well with his old man.

Already a rising star at Barcelona when he picked his international identity, Thiago faced a huge challenge to get into the star-studded Spanish team.

While his international career has not hit the heights his father managed, club success has more than compensated for his setbacks in national team colours.

This pass master will aim to add a second Champions League winners' medal to his haul as he plays what is likely to be his final game for Bayern Munich before what he hopes is a move to Liverpool. And if he gets his 19th winners' medal tonight, his legacy may just have outstripped that of his legendary dad.

Glory with Barcelona preceded his seven years of success in Germany with Bayern Munich, with the respect he commands from the great and good of the modern game stretching from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool insiders have constantly insisted they are not interested in signing Thiago this summer and he has been linked with a reunion with Guardiola in recent days.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Reuters

The Spanish tactician is well placed to give an assessment of his talents, having worked with him at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"He is an exceptional player," declares Guardiola. "His character is the first thing you notice when you work with him, and he's a daring player. He has the capability of unbalancing any opposition with his great natural talent.

"A player who plays in Barcelona and Bayern Munich can play in the Premier League. He's an exceptional player. But I don't know what he's going to do."

Klopp has been a big fan of Thiago since his time as Borussia Dortmund coach and has not tried to hide his admiration for a player he is keen to add to his squad this summer.

In the opinion of former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Liverpool would be mad to walk away from the chance to sign a player who wants to move to Anfield.

What's more, he is available for just €30m this summer as Bayern look to offload the star who has just oneyear left on his current contract.

"He is a conductor, somebody who controls the tempo of the game, he's got a wing mirror so he can see behind him, can see all angles, play every pass in the game," Ferdinand told the Sunday World. "Thiago is an intelligent player, he speaks the language, which is an important part of it as well.

"He'd be a dream to have for a team like Liverpool. He's the type of player they probably haven't got and this is the kind of player top clubs sign. When I was at Manchester United, Alex Ferguson always used to sign top players after a season when we had been successful. That was one of the reasons why we kept it going year after year.

"Liverpool are in that position now and it's tough to sign players who can improve what is already a very good team, but Thiago is certainly a player who would add something for them."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: PA

Thiago's links with Liverpool can already be marked down as stories of this summer.

Respected German sources have constantly stated the midfielder's move to Anfield is all but inevitable, while they have been rebuffed by claims from Liverpool that they have no interest in signing the player.

Clearly, Liverpool chiefs have learned lessons from their efforts to sign Virgil van Dijk back in 2017, with leaks from the club suggesting a deal was close – alerting Southampton to an unsolicited meeting that had taken place between Klopp and the Dutch defender.

Since then, Liverpool have insisted on doing their transfer business quietly, as they proved with their move to sign Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos earlier this month.

That deal was kept under wraps until it was all-but complete and maybe that is how the Thiago story will play out once he performs for one last time as a Bayern Munich player in the biggest game of them all Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

At the age of 29, Thiago does not fit the demographic of players Liverpool have signed in recent years, with their owners keen to invest in new talent that will offer some kind of sell-on value when their time at the club has come to an end.

Yet, with doubts over Georginio Wijnaldum's future at Liverpool as he stalls over a new contract, Klopp would relish the chance to sign Thiago.

The only question must be whether the club's bean counters will block the move, as they did when they pulled out of a deal to sign Timo Werner and allowed him to join Chelsea instead in June.

Decorated champions of Thiago's proven quality are only rarely available and Liverpool will regret it if they fail to push the deal over the line.

