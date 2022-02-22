Havertz and Pulisic goals put Chelsea in pole position for Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the Champions League round of 16 first leg win over Lille at Stamford Bridge, London

Goals in each half from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic earned defending champions Chelsea a solid 2-0 last-16 first-leg victory over Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday, but the London side will be concerned about injuries to key players.

Havertz, who had already had two attempts on goal early in the game, headed down a Hakim Ziyech corner in the eighth minute and the ball bounced high off the turf into the net.

Chelsea left struggling striker Romelu Lukaku on the bench and it was Pulisic who hit the second in the 63rd minute with a curling finish after N'Golo Kante's surging run and pinpoint pass.

Ligue 1 champions Lille, who topped their qualifying group ahead of Salzburg, VfL Wolfsburg and Sevilla, kept Chelsea busy going forward with buzzing runs from Renato Sanches, Benjamin Andre and Jonathan Bamba.

But efforts from all three and from Canadian striker Jonathan David were either blocked, usually by defensive rock Thiago Silva, or collected easily by Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

Chelsea, who face Liverpool in the League Cup final on Sunday, may be satisfied with taking a two-goal lead to Lille for the second leg on March 16.

But they will be concerned for the fitness of pivotal midfielder Mateo Kovacic and of in-form Ziyech who both limped off early in the second half.

Chelsea goal-scorer Havertz felt it was a strong all-round display.

"We knew that it was a difficult game, they played good football and the first half was very difficult for us. Now it is half-time and the next game we have to win as well," Havertz said on BT Sport.

"We did not play our best football, we could not get the aggressiveness of the last few weeks, but we won 2-0 and that is the most important thing. Sunday is another competition and we have to focus on that now."

On his role in the Blues side, the German said: "I always give my best also in the Premier League, sometimes you have more luck, sometimes you don't and I help where I can. It is good for me (playing in a more forward position).

"We have a lot of good strikers, so it is also good to have a change and not make it easy for the opposition. Today it worked good and I enjoy every forward position."

In Tuesday night's other round of 16 first leg clash, Villarreal were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Juventus.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juve a dream start by putting them ahead after one minute, but Villarreal struck back in the 66th minute through Dani Parejo.