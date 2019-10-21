Harry Kane admits Spurs slump is toughest spell of his career as speculation grows around Pochettino's future

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted he is going through the toughest time of his career, as speculation continues to mount over the future of Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tuesday night's Champions League game against Red Star Belgrade is the latest test for a Tottenham side that has won just three of their opening nine Premier League matches and were beaten 7-2 in their most recent European clash against Bayern Munich.

Victory against Red Star is now crucial to reviving spirits at Tottenham, with Kane offering this response when asked whether he was living through his toughest time at the club.

"Yeah, probably, I’d say so. When you look at the results it’s not been easy," he stated, with last Saturday's 1-1 draw against Watford the latest setback for misfiring Spurs.

"Of course we all want to be winning games. The manager wants to be winning games. It’s another challenge, another challenge in my career, the club's time and team's career. It's about trying to overcome that. It’s not going to be a straight path to success. There’s going to be bumps along the way. At the moment we're at one and we’ve got to overcome that.

"We went through an experience in the last Champions League campaign when we had less points than we do now. We know it takes a lot of effort and energy to get through a Champions League group.

"I think the standards we’ve set over the last four or five years have been very high. We've spoken about maybe being ahead of the plan when the gaffer and myself first started. Now when things are not going so well, people are going to wonder why we are off course and try to put a finger on it.

"This season little things haven't gone our way which in other years might have done. We've got to find a way to overcome that. It's not easy, we're playing in a league and the Champions League with the best teams in the world. We've become one of them. We've got to find a level back to where has been and all we can do is work harder and take that on the pitch.

"If we can win (against Red Star Belgrade) it will put us in a better position than last year and we ended up going to the final. We have to believe and every game fight and fight for each other and who knows what’s possible."

Pochettino conceded he is expecting question marks over his future at the club to mount unless results improve quickly, with Kane accepting he and his team-mates have a duty to lift the pressure on their boss.

"There’s going to be speculation when things aren't going well, when you're not winning games, people will look from the outside for excuses, from our point of view we work hard every day," he added.

"We have worked hard since the manager came here to improve as players and as a team, that hasn't changed. It would be wrong to do more or less, we need to carry on doing what we have always done and that is keep working as hard as possible."

The odds on Pochettino being the first Premier League manager to leave his post have shortened after the latest round of Premier League matches, with former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho mentioned as a surprise contender to replace him.

Online Editors