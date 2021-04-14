Guardiola may paint Dortmund quarter-final as any other tie but the reality is very different

Has there ever been a figure in world football subjected to as much amateur psychoanalysis as Pep Guardiola on the eve of a Champions League knock-out tie?

Whether you believe he is overthinking, underthinking or perfectly satisfying the Goldilocks principle, everyone has an opinion on how the Manchester City manager – the most successful and influential coaching talent of his generation – copes with competing in the latter stages of this European football’s elite club competition.

The old debate is being rehashed again as City are hoping to avoid a fourth successive quarter-final elimination under Guardiola and travel to Dortmund protecting a fragile 2-1 lead.

How is their manager coping? To contribute to this emerging field of Guardiology, he appeared a little agitated at his pre-match press conference yesterday. Distracted, perhaps. Anxious for the challenges ahead. At one point, he gave a reporter permission to kill him if City fail to progress. He was joking, we think.

Other than that though, this was really nothing out of the ordinary – just the same brilliant intensity which has made Guardiola a compelling and enigmatic presence for more than a decade. His answers were consistent too, often referring back to a point he has been making for weeks now, if not months.

“If we don’t win, I’ll be a failure. And if we win, it’ll be ‘how good is Pep!’,” he complained.

“If I win the decision is good, when I don’t the decision is bad. But I’m here to take the decisions and hopefully I can take the right ones to make (the players) feel comfortable and good and make them express the quality they have on the pitch. This is what I have to do.”

Guardiola knows he is judged on results and outcomes rather than performances and process, and he knows another quarter-final exit would be used to reinforce the many narratives around his underperformance in these Champions League knock-out ties, regardless of the circumstances.

But he also thinks there is no reason why the last eight should be seen as some sort of insurmountable obstacle, for him or City.

This is not uncharted territory. Guardiola reached seven consecutive semi-finals before arriving in Manchester. City progressed to the last four the season before he joined.

The ageing Manuel Pellegrini side which reached the semi-finals in 2016 would be no match for his Premier League champions-elect or previous title-winning teams.

Considering City’s domestic dominance in the years since, the failures in Europe feel like an anomaly which will be corrected sooner or later rather than evidence of a serious defect or shortcoming.

When asked whether this quarter-final was a mental hurdle for his players to jump, Guardiola paused, took a breath and replied: “I would say it’s a pleasure to be here again.

“We are looking forward. It’s a competition. Many things can happen, nothing is guaranteed. We have a good result from the first game and we are going (with) nothing to defend, if not everything to win.”

The message was clear: this is just another game. The problem is, it is not just any other game and his squad know it.

Marco Reus’ equaliser six minutes from time at the Etihad last week would have given tonight’s second leg a very different complexion had City not rallied and eventually scored through Phil Foden, who established the slender advantage that they take to Signal Iduna Park.

It was a sign that Guardiola’s side may finally have learned from the mistakes of the past and may now be ready to clear the greatest obstacle of his five years in Manchester so far. (© Independent News Service)

Borussia Dortmund v Man City

Live, BT Sport 3, 8.0

