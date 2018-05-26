Gary Neville quick to revel in Liverpool's Champions League misery in Kiev as he trolls Kop fans
Manchester United legend Gary Neville didn't waste any time revelling in Liverpool's Champions League misery, as he thanked Gareth Bale for denying the Reds a sixth European title after his second half wonder show in the final.
Bale came off the bench to inspire Real Madrid to a 3-1 win that shattered Liverpool's dreams, as Real Madrid won a 13th European crown on a drama-filled night in Kiev.
As promised mate— Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 26, 2018
They thought they’d conquered Europe
Celebrating six
Thank You Gareth Bale
Made them look like D@@@@
The Twenty Sixth of May
Always in our heart
United won the Treble
The scousers fell apart
Allez Allez Allez https://t.co/R4no0NUBKf
Neville had joked that he might have been tempted to charter a private plane to escape from the Liverpool celebrations if they had won the final, so he was clearly delighted to see Jurgen Klopp's men come up short at the final hurdle of their Champions League adventure.
Online Editors
