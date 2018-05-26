Sport Champions League

Saturday 26 May 2018

Gary Neville quick to revel in Liverpool's Champions League misery in Kiev as he trolls Kop fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks past the trophy
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp walks past the trophy

Manchester United legend Gary Neville didn't waste any time revelling in Liverpool's Champions League misery, as he thanked Gareth Bale for denying the Reds a sixth European title after his second half wonder show in the final.

Bale came off the bench to inspire Real Madrid to a 3-1 win that shattered Liverpool's dreams, as Real Madrid won a 13th European crown on a drama-filled night in Kiev. 

Neville had joked that he might have been tempted to charter a private plane to escape from the Liverpool celebrations if they had won the final, so he was clearly delighted to see Jurgen Klopp's men come up short at the final hurdle of their Champions League adventure.

