Game crying out for level playing field

Innovation and reinvention now a must for club football

Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy holds the Champions League trophy after his side had defeated Manchester City in last May's Champions League final at the Dragao Stadium in Porto. Photo: Manu Fernandez/Getty Images

Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy holds the Champions League trophy after his side had defeated Manchester City in last May's Champions League final at the Dragao Stadium in Porto. Photo: Manu Fernandez/Getty Images

Philipp Lahm

What unites us in Europe? In the current crisis, when the world is changing from a rule-based to a power-based order, Europe is moving closer together and remembering its most important principle: rules and laws apply. This has been agreed in Porto and Helsinki, Bruges and Athens, Warsaw, Prague and Ljubljana.

Football is a mosaic of social life. It contributes to negotiating and communicating values. Whether it finds acceptance and whether western society identifies with it depends on whether its competitions are fair and subject to good rules, ie whether many are allowed to participate with a chance of success.

