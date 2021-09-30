Frustration boils over: United outcast Donny van de Beek visibly angry as Solskjaer ignores him once again

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Fred, one of the late subs he brought on, but there was no room for Donny van de Beek in his plans against Villareal. Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek had to be consoled by team-mates after once again being left on the bench during his side’s late victory over Villarreal - and was seen on camera throwing his chewing gum down in frustration.

The home side were forced to come from behind in the Champions League clash at Old Trafford after Alex Telles' equaliser on the hour and Cristiano Ronaldo's last-gasp winner saw them hit back, following a 53rd-minute Paco Alcacer strike, to win the group clash 2-1.

Dutchman Van de Beek was on the bench for the game, but with a minute to play, he was caught on camera unable to contain his anger after being overlooked when United prepared a double change, bringing on Jesse Lingard and Fred, despite having an allocation for one more substitution.

Donny not pleased to say the least 🙁 pic.twitter.com/DMgSiRMDqn — 🎯 (@neutralcf_) September 29, 2021

Sub goalkeeper Dean Henderson, behind him, and French defender Eric Bailly, to his left, are seen consoling the 24-year-old, who covered his face with his hand before appearing to take out chewing gum from his mouth and throwing it down into the United technical area, where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant Terry Phelan were standing.

It was also reported the Dutchman threw his bib to the floor after being informed he would not be coming on. Solskjaer had earlier sent on Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic looking for a winning goal.

The manager’s decisions look justified as his subs were involved in the move that ked to winner in the fifth minute of injury time, although United were poor on the night.

Former Ajax player Van de Beek has struggled for first-team action at United since arriving in a high-profile £35m move from Ajax last summer.

This season, he has featured just three times, playing as little as six minutes in the Premier League, despite Solskjaer repeatedly saying he will get minutes.

Wednesday night was the sixth time he has been left as an unused substitute this term and his future at Old Trafford must now be called into question as his lack of first-team football continues.

There will be plenty of sympathy for Van de Beek amongst the football fraternity, a player who was so impressive for Ajax in their 2019/20 run to the Champions League semi-finals.