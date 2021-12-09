| 2.7°C Dublin

Frustrated Tuchel challenges players as draw ends Chelsea’s hopes of top spot

Zenit 3, Chelsea 3

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Photo: Adam Davy/PA

Matt Law

Thomas Tuchel is finding that not everything he touches at Chelsea turns to gold, and the latest blow came in the form of his experimental team losing top spot in Group H of the Champions League in dramatic circumstances, A brace from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku’s first goal since September looked set to be enough for holders Chelsea to beat Zenit St Petersburg and advance to the knockout stages as group winners.

But a brilliant injury-time equaliser from Zenit sub Magomed Ozdoev, together with a Juventus victory over Malmo, meant that Chelsea finished behind the Italians and could now draw Bayern Munich in the last 16.

