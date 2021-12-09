Frustrated Tuchel challenges players as draw ends Chelsea’s hopes of top spot

Thomas Tuchel is finding that not everything he touches at Chelsea turns to gold, and the latest blow came in the form of his experimental team losing top spot in Group H of the Champions League in dramatic circumstances, A brace from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku’s first goal since September looked set to be enough for holders Chelsea to beat Zenit St Petersburg and advance to the knockout stages as group winners.

But a brilliant injury-time equaliser from Zenit sub Magomed Ozdoev, together with a Juventus victory over Malmo, meant that Chelsea finished behind the Italians and could now draw Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Having also seen his team twice lose the lead against West Ham last weekend, an angry Tuchel said: “Our behaviour changes when we have a lead. This is something we never did and we should never do. If you change your behaviour because of the score, you allow the possibility of getting punished. The challenge is to close the door. To minimise the possibility. And it’s very easy. We need a higher level of sprints, of runs, of intensity and concentration level. The basics need to be pushed to the higher level while we are in the lead.”

Not only did Tuchel make eight changes, but he also experimented with midfielder Saul Niguez at left wing-back and played Reece James as a makeshift midfielder.

Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Edouard Mendy in goal and may be slightly disappointed he did not get a hand to Ozdoev’s equaliser. But were it not for three big saves from the Spaniard, Chelsea would have lost this game.

Chelsea have been so strong at the back under Tuchel, but mistakes have started to cost them with Saul and Malang Sarr struggling, and Andreas Christensen looking like a player burdened by overcomplicating contract negotiations.

“We gave four times the lead away in our last two matches [against West Ham and Zenit],” said Tuchel. “My ambition to talk about individual performances is not so high. Because nobody can be happy today, and nobody can be happy in West Ham.”

Werner became Chelsea’s fastest-ever goalscorer in the Champions League when he put Tuchel’s team ahead after 84 seconds. Saul had a shot saved and from Ross Barkley’s corner, Werner diverted the ball in from close range. The goal came two seconds sooner than Chelsea’s previous fastest in the competition, scored by John Terry in November 2014.

Kepa made his first big save in the 26th minute, when Claudinho played Malcom in and the goalkeeper came out to save well.

That was the first sign that Zenit could cut their way through Chelsea’s midfield and defence, and it gave the Russian side the encouragement to do so time and again for the remainder of the half.

Mason Mount forced Mikhail Kerzhakov to make a good save at his back post to stop Chelsea doubling their lead in the 34th minute, but four minutes later the home side levelled. Chelsea wasted a number of chances to clear and Douglas Santos played a delicious cross in from the left that was neatly headed into the net by Claudinho, who had ghosted in unmarked.

Read More

Tuchel was clearly frustrated on the Chelsea bench and yet he will have been far more angry with the way his team went behind three minutes later.

Sarr gave away possession and Zenit took full advantage, as Christensen failed to deal with the run of Sardar Azmoun, who was played in to round Kepa and score.

Azmoun thought he was about to give Zenit a two-goal advantage on the stroke of half-time, but Kepa brilliantly stuck out a hand to prevent a goal after the forward collected a Malcom pass.

Chelsea needed to improve after the break and they did. Callum Hudson-Odoi should have found a team-mate from a good crossing position and Barkley and Saul both had shots saved, before Tuchel’s team equalised just after the hour.

Werner played a lovely one-two with Barkley on the edge of the Zenit area and the German centred to give Lukaku the simplest of chances. Tuchel then made two changes, sending on Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, as Chelsea chased the victory. But it was Zenit who almost regained the lead with just under 20 minutes remaining. Kepa had to make a fabulous save low to his left to keep out an Azmoun header.

Tuchel’s substitutions looked to have paid off as, with five minutes remaining, Pulisic played a one-two with Ziyech before finding Werner, who netted his second of the night.

But, as there had been at the London Stadium, there was a sting in the tail as Ozdoev volleyed a superb equaliser to consign Chelsea to second place and a nervy last-16 draw.