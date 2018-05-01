'Forza Sean' - Roma players in show of support for injured Liverpool fan

Roma players have shown their support for stricken Sean Cox ahead of tomorrow night's Champions League semi final second leg against Liverpool.

Red fanatic Sean Cox, from Dunboyne in Meath, remains in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre after he sustained serious head injuries following a cowardly and unprovoked attack by Roma thugs outside Anfield before last Tuesday's 5-2 Champions League semi final win.

The attack has been condemned from all sides with both Liverpool and Roma showing strong public support for Mr Cox. Roma players wore 'Forza Sean' t shirts during today's training session. The gesture comes on the same day their coach Eusebio Di Francesco sent his thoughts and prayers to Mr Cox and his family.

"I'm afraid that rotten apples are everywhere in all sets of fans," he said. "Obviously someone who does not belong to our true fans did something very, very wrong. My thoughts and prayers go with the family.

"What I can assure you is that here in Rome, the base of Roma fans are really passionate. "Unfortunately, hooligans are everywhere and you are familiar with that phenomenon.

"Unfortunately, it's a massive issue that is detrimental to the whole footballing world. My appeal is to the fans is to come to the stadium and enjoy a sports festival."

