| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

For Liverpool to have any chance of Cup treble, Jurgen Klopp needs to get his forward line working in unison

John Aldridge

Playing Portuguese star Jota with Salah and Mane can give Kop new dimension

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota fired a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Expand

Close

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota fired a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota fired a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota fired a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Atalanta in the Champions League. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Liverpool will be the team everyone left in the Champions League will fear – IF they get one key area of their side right in the next few months.

As I watched Jurgen Klopp’s side labour to a 2-0 win against a poor Leicester City side on Thursday night, it was a reminder that this team are only half the force they can be when their front line is disrupted.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy