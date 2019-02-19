Captain Jordan Henderson returned to Liverpool's midfield for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich at Anfield.

Captain Jordan Henderson returned to Liverpool's midfield for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich at Anfield.

Firmino is passed fit to face Bayern as Jordan Henderson returns to Liverpool starting team

The England international replaced James Milner, with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in for the suspended Virgil Van Dijk.

That meant a reshuffle in defence, with midfielder Fabinho set to line up alongside Joel Matip.

Former Bayern winger Xherdan Shaqiri was only fit enough for the bench after an abdominal injury.

Liverpool XI to face Bayern: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Press Association