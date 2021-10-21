Familiar failings but Ronaldo has final word in United’s latest glorious comeback

Viva Ronaldo. Viva, also, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. If the essence of Solskjaer’s management of Manchester United is to pull out a result when all seems lost, when the backs are against the wall, when he was facing a barrage of criticism and mounting pressure then he did it. He found another lifeline.

There have been many stirring comebacks over the years at Old Trafford and United will seize on this as another one as they salvaged their Champions League campaign.

After an utterly abject first-half they rallied thrillingly to overturn a 2-0 deficit. It was capped by Cristiano Ronaldo, it had to be Ronaldo, with a trademark, iconic header to put United in front.

It helped that Solskjaer could turn to Paul Pogba, to Edinson Cavani and to Jadon Sancho and while the bigger question is how did they get themselves into such a mess in the first place that was lost in the maelstrom of celebration. It was a memorable, raucous atmosphere inside Old Trafford.

“You are my Solskjaer” and “Ole’s at the wheel” rang from the Stretford End, on a loop of encouragement and hope, as the teams took to the pitch.

But how that backing was tested. Atalanta took control. Yes, United tried to hit them on the break. Yes, through the runs of Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford they tried to exploit the high line used by coach Gian Piero Gasparini.

But it was Atalanta playing the football and they profited with an early lead as they easily, painfully easily, cut through United, who just appear to sit off and invite the opposition on. Just what are they trying to do?

Luis Muriel started it, finding Teun Koopmeiners, who simply slid the ball through to the overlapping Davide Zappacosta who was allowed to run free.

The former Chelsea wing-back crossed low and there was Mario Pasalic, another former Chelsea player, albeit one who did not make a first-team appearance, stealing in ahead of Scott McTominay to side-foot home from close-range.

It all stemmed from a quickly taken free-kick. What an indictment of United and their levels of organisation.

The home crowd was cowed, confused and it swirled around the stadium until United went close after Ronaldo’s chipped cross ran through to Fred, who forced goalkeeper Juan Musso to tip over his rising shot.

Having lost to Young Boys, having been fortunate to beat Villarreal, United had to claw their way back into this tie and the goal certainly stung them into action – although quite why they were so passive from the first whistle was unfathomable given the occasion.

Atalanta are dangerous, they are progressive, they did have talisman Josip Illic back but they were also missing key players, five in all, including both wing-backs.

But it did not matter to them. It was United who were a defensive shambles as they conceded again. From Koopmeiners’ corner Merih Demiral rose completely unopposed on the six-yard area and powerfully headed home. Luke Shaw was nearest to him, but did not get close, while inexplicably Harry Maguire was not marking anyone and also reacted late.

Why was the biggest threat in the air from Atalanta being challenged – if it could be described as a challenge – by Shaw? Ronaldo punched the air in frustration and continued to show his unhappiness, gesturing at team-mates at the lack of movement.

Old Trafford was muted apart from the wedge of jubilant Italian fans. The most noticeable noise was a smattering of boos as United once again lost possession. When a shot was fielded by David De Gea, the goalkeeper waved his arm as he had no-one to give the ball too. The boos grew more angry.

Stung, surely, United threatened again when Fernandes found Ronaldo only for his shot to be superbly blocked by Musso with an outstretched hand.

“Attack, attack, attack,” chanted the United fans.

Three opportunities fashioned by Fernandes gave United hope and when the Portuguese created another it was finally taken. His smart touch set Rashford free and he calmly side-footed across Musso and into the net.

Suddenly it was game on and Atalanta were stretched, quickly collecting three cautions, before United went close as McTominay reached Mason Greenwood’s cross with his knee only for the ball to cannon back off the post.

At the other end it was De Gea excelling. He beat out Duvan Zapata’s shot, after the substitute easily rolled Victor Lindelof, and reacted sharply to turn over the follow-up by another replacement, Ruslan Malinovskyi.

That could have settled it. Instead United seized on it with Cavani, ducking under Fernandes’ cross, the ball running through to Maguire and the captain striking it expertly low into the corner of the goal. They were level.

And then they were in front.

They attacked again, Shaw swung in a cross and there was Ronaldo, leaping high to steer his header into the net. What a hang-time. What a header. What a comeback. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2021)

