Explainer: What the revamped Champions League will look like

Perhaps getting a little lost in the furore over the European Super League was UEFA's announcement yesterday of a new-look Champions League which will commence in 2024.

A revamped Europa League and a new Europa Conference League will also begin at the start of the 2024/25 season.

While elements of the current format will remain - most notably qualification through the domestic system and group stages - there are some huge changes which have caused controversy of their own amongst fans and clubs.

Chief among these is a system whereby traditionally successful European clubs will be parachuted into the competition despite not qualifying for the tournament.

Here, UEFA explains the new Champions League format:

Taking the total number of teams from 32 to 36 in the UEFA Champions League, the biggest change will see a transformation from the traditional group stage to a single league stage including all participating teams. Every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of 10 league stage games against 10 different opponents (five home games, five away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home and away basis.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stage, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure their path to the last 16 of the competition.

Similar format changes will also be applied to the UEFA Europa League (8 matches in the league stage) and UEFA Europa Conference League (6 matches in the league stage). Subject to further discussions and agreements, these two competitions may also be expanded to a total of 36 teams each in the league stage.

Qualification for the UEFA Champions League will continue to be open and earned through a team’s performance in domestic competitions.

One of the additional places will go to the club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the UEFA national association ranking. Another will be awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the so-called “Champions Path”.

The final two places will go to the clubs with the highest club coefficient over the last five years that have not qualified for the Champions League group stage but have qualified either for the Champions League qualification phase, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.

All games before the final will still be played midweek, recognising the importance of the domestic calendar of games across Europe.

