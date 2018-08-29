Explained: Why Benfica's win tonight is bad news for Liverpool's Champions League chances

Liverpool fans may not have been paying much attention to tonight's Champions League qualifiers - but Benfica's result could dent Jurgen Klopp's side's chances of going far in the competition.

Liverpool fans may not have been paying much attention to tonight's Champions League qualifiers - but Benfica's result could dent Jurgen Klopp's side's chances of going far in the competition.

Benfica beat PAOK 4-1 in Greece to book their place in the group stage with a 5-2 aggregate win, with the Portuguese outfit claiming a place among the Champions League second seeds as a result.

Had PAOK prevailed, then Liverpool would have been in pot number two, thus avoiding some of the tournament's big guns.

Instead, last year's finalists could be drawn in some potentially very tricky groups in tomorrow's draw (6pm Irish time).

Here is the seeding for the draw and it is worth noting that teams from the same country cannot be drawn in the same group.

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, PSG, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli, Benfica, Roma, Spurs.

Pot 3: Schalke, Lyon, Liverpool, Monaco, Ajax, CSKA Moscow, PSV, Valencia.

Pot 4: Club Brugge, AEK Athens, Hoffenheim, Young Boys, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Red Star Belgrade, Viktoria Plzen.

Online Editors