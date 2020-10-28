'Exactly the last thing we needed' - Klopp bemoans Liverpool luck with Fabinho latest to face spell on sideline

Liverpool's Fabinho with manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted after sustaining an injury. Picture:Pool via REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's injury crisis moved to a new level as make-shift centre-back Fabinho limped out of the Champions League 2-0 Champions League win against Danish champions FC Midtjylland at Anfield.

Diogo Jota and substitute Mohamed Salah netted second-half goals as Liverpool beat Midtjylland 2-0 at Anfield, with Fabinho having to go off in the first half to add to their defensive injury problems.

With Vigil van Dijk likely to miss the rest of the season with knee ligament damage, Fabinho's injury is a hammer blow to Klopp and he admitted it was his worst-case scenario.

"Exactly the last thing we needed," he stated. "I don't know, he felt his hamstring so that's not good.

"He didn't feel it that much he said he could've played on but not sprinting so that doesn't help. We will see, we will have to do a scan and see but clearly it's not good."

Klopp opted to drop Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino to the bench for the match, along with Georginio Wijnaldum, as Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner started.

Read More

With so many changes, Klopp was satisfied with the performance of his make-shift team despite the injury to Fabinho.

"It was a tough night. It's a bit like in a marriage, there are good and bad times," added the Liverpool boss.

"It's not a bad time but it's a tricky time. 100% we have to stick together and fight harder and that's what the boys did tonight.

"Losing Fabinho in the first half, Rhys Williams he's only 19-years old and I think he's played more Champions League games than Premier League games - that's rare. We're doing really well but its a shock for a team because now we have to sort that injury.

"We had to make the change at half time with Jordan Henderson - he said I'm fine but in these moments you have to be responsible and the plan before the game was to give him around 45 minutes so he would be okay for West Ham. It was a hard game to play. But winning 2-0 is completely fine so that's it - let's carry on."

Liverpool struggled to fire in the first half, but they sparked into life as Salah and Sadio Mane were brought on and they took a lead as Xherdan Shaqiri and Trent Alexander Arnold combined to square to Jota, who had the simple task of tapping in the opener.

It was was a work of art from the Premier League champions and their win was sealed after a few scares in their defensive line as Salah sealed the three points for Liverpool, converting from the spot after referee Paweł Raczkowski judged he had been fouled by Paulinho.

"It was massive," said Jota, who scored the 10,000th goal in Liverpool's history with his opener. "After a good away win in Porto we did our job, got three points which is the most important thing.

"Everyone in the squad knows they can be important, we all need to be ready and unfortunately injuries can happen."

Online Editors