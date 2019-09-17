Everything you need to know as the new Champions League season gets underway

The Champions League is back and here is your guide to the challenges facing England’s four competitors on Matchday 1.

TUESDAY

NAPOLI v LIVERPOOL (8pm) - RTE, Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 2

Liverpool’s Champions League glory in June was so nearly halted by Napoli in the final group stage game of last season’s competition, as Reds keeper Alisson Becker pulled off a remarkable save to dent Arkadiusz Milik a goal that would have fired the Italian’s into the knock-out phase at the expense of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It was a moment that defined a season and as these two combatants lock horns again, memories of Liverpool’s limp performance in defeat in Naples last October will doubtless inspire a Napoli side boosted by some big-money signings this season.

One to watch: Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

This gifted Mexican winger signed for Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in a £42m deal ahead of this season and scored his first goal for the club in last month’s thrilling 4-3 defeat against Juventus.

Verdict: Napoli’s defence has looked shaky in the opening weeks of the campaign and Liverpool have the firepower to come away with at least at point.

CHELSEA v VALENCIA (8pm) - Virgin Media One, BT Sport 3

A battle at the top of Valencia came to a head last Wednesday as coach Marcelino was sacked and replaced by former Spain Under-21 boss Albert Celades.

From a sporting perspective, it seemed like a harsh axing as Marcelino has guided Valencia into the Champions League in his two seasons at the helm, yet an ongoing conflict between the coach and the club’s general manager Mateu Alemany and owner Peter Lim was always likely to result in the exit of the coach sooner rather than later.

One to watch: Daniel Parejo (Valencia)

A star turn who scored twice in the La Liga win against Mallorca earlier this month, this Spanish international is the leader of this Valencia line-up.

Verdict: Valencia will be a threat at Stamford Bridge and will emerge with a point.

WEDNESDAY

OLYMPIACOS v TOTTENHAM (5.55pm) - Virgin Media One, BT Sport 2

A long trip to Greece for Tottenham will hand Mauricio Pochettino’s Champions League nearly men from last season a golden opportunity to start this campaign on a high.

Olympiacos embarked on a remarkable recruitment drive that resulted in 20 new players arriving at the Piraeus-based club ahead of this season, with head coach Pedro Martins charged with the task of piecing together a winning jigsaw that will be given its ultimate test against Europe’s elite sides, but they will miss the influence of injured star man Kostas Fortounis.

One to watch: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

With his immediate future now at Tottenham, it will be intriguing to see if the Dane can rediscover his best form after a summer of uncertainty and links with moves to Real Madrid and Juventus.

Verdict: Tottenham get off to a winning start.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK v MANCHESTER CITY (8pm) - Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 3

After a flawless start to their domestic season, Shakhtar need to move up several levels as they take on the side installed as favourites to win this season’s Champions League.

City recorded a 9-0 aggregate win in two games against Shakhtar in last season’s competition and will be keen to banish the horrors of last Saturday’s shock defeat at Norwich against a club being forced to play their matches in Kharkiv due to political unrest in Donetsk.

One to watch: Moraes

This Brazilian-born striker made a somewhat unconventional move to play international football for Ukraine earlier this year and he will be the prime scoring threat looking to inflict a scar or two on City.

Verdict: A mismatch that will result in a convincing City victory.

Online Editors