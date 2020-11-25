'Every player wants a hat-trick, but it's important for him to get the confidence' - Fernandes on penalty switch

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United takes the ball from team mate Bruno Fernandes to take a penalty, leading to scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League Group H stage match against İstanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes spurned a chance to complete his hat-trick, as he allowed team-mate Marcus Rashford to fire home a 35th minute penalty as Manchester United strolled to a 4-1 Champions League win against Istanbul Basaksehir.

United gained swift revenge after their shocking defeat against the same opposition in Turkey earlier this month, with yet another penalty being awarded to United in a season when they have already been handed six penalties.

This time, Fernandes stepped away from spot kick duties as he allowed Rashford to step up to take the kick, with the Portuguese midfielder revealing he had an agreement in place with the England striker prior to kick-off at Old Trafford.

"Of course every player wants a hat-trick, but after the game in the Premier League I told Rashford that he could take the next one," said Fernandes, who scored a twice taken penalty against West Bromwich Albion last Saturday.

"So I remembered that and also he's one of the top scorers in the Champions League so it's important for him to get the confidence. It doesn't matter who takes the penalty as long as the team scores."

The win edged United close to qualification for the last-16 of the competition, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer encouraged by his side's performance after a limp display last weekend in the Premier League.

"I felt first half we saw the intent straight away, they wanted to play and they enjoyed it," stated the United boss.

"It's a Champions League night at Old Trafford, you'd expect them to enjoy themselves. We scored some very nice goals, I'm pleased.

"We need one point, but of course we want to be top of the group but we'll take it one game at a time."

Donny van de Beek was handed a rare start by Solskjaer, with the Dutchman catching the eye with some impressive link-up play in midfield with Fernandes.

"We have all been waiting to see him play," former United defender Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport. "You spend £40m on a player and you are impatient to see him make more than little cameos.

"Today he justified why he has been brought to the club and why he is so highly rated in European football.

"He is the one player in this squad who is happy playing one and two touch football. He will make other players tick and Bruno will benefit from him being in the team. He was very impressive."

United will now progress to the last-16 of the Champions League if they avoid defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the next round of Champions League games, with a small crowd likely to be in attendance at Old Trafford for that tie.

