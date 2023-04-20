Erling Haaland’s remarkable Champions League goals per game ratio

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City after earlier missing a penalty against Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored his 48th goal of a remarkable debut season for the club as Pep Guardiola’s side moved into the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich.

The prolific Norwegian recovered from missing a penalty to strike in the 57th minute of a tense quarter-final second leg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday as City progressed 4-1 on aggregate.

Joshua Kimmich registered Bayern’s first goal of the tie with a late penalty but the result was already beyond doubt with City setting up a replay of last year’s semi-final against holders Real Madrid.

Haaland's latest goal took his tally in the Champions League to a remarkable 35 in just 27 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and City.

That gives him an average of 1.3 goals a game, making him the only player in the history of the Champions League or the old European Cup to average over a goal a game having scored 30 or more in Europe's elite competition.

To highlight his brilliance, Haaland's goal ratio puts him ahead of Germany legend Gerd Muller, who averaged 0.97 goals per game in the European Cup during him time as a Bayern Munich player.

Lionel Messi has averaged a 0.79 goals per game in his Champions League career, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored 0.77 goals for each appearance in the competition.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 44 Champions League goals in 77 appearances, at a rate of 0.56 goals per game.

Ronaldo’s record of 140 goals in the Champions League may seem distant for Haaland, but he has scored his goals in his five seasons, with his current scoring rate enough to take him past the 100 goal mark before his 30th birthday.

“Erling is a threat. We know that. He showed personality for the penalty. He missed it but it doesn’t matter," said City boss Pep Guardiola.

“He is having a good season and finishing really good.”

The City boss went on to add: “I’m so happy – three years in a row in the semi-finals of the Champions League against an incredible team.

“But we struggled in the first half and 4-1 doesn’t show the two games. Fortunately, they missed their chances.

“We defended well and in the second half we were much better. The only regret is we didn’t have more sequences of passes. You have to have more passes against a team of that quality.

“But apart from that, congratulations to all at Manchester City and thank you to all our fans who came to Munich.”