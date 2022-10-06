Erling Haaland on the double as five-star City hand out a Danish pasting

They can look and they can admire but they cannot touch. No matter how much they would like to do so, nobody is going to be signing Erling Haaland from Manchester City any time soon.

It has only taken 19 goals in 12 games for the first rumours to be whispered suggesting the brilliant young Norwegian could leave for Real Madrid.

Haaland scored again against FC Copenhagen, two before half-time, making it nine successive games he has found the back of the net for City.

But as English football hails his arrival and tries to come to terms with the records he is going to smash, the Spanish media had stories claiming he will be heading there next.

It is a story almost as ridiculous as the Norwegian’s statistics following his summer arrival from Borussia Dortmund, but City fans had better get used to hearing them. They will reappear, they will be repeated.

There is no doubt that both the Spanish giants and European Super League campaigners would like to sign Haaland. And it is true there is a release clause in the contract Haaland signed this summer.

Read More

However, there is simply no truth in the claim made that Real Madrid have been given preferential status, that a bid from them will activate it sooner than anyone else and/or at a cheaper price.

It is thought Haaland’s exit clause is a dormant one until the end of his second season in Manchester and the summer of 2024 is still a long time away.

It took Haaland just six minutes and 50 seconds to notch goal No 18, as he pulled into a yard of space inside the area, where he was spotted by Joao Cancelo.

The City fans were celebrating the moment the ball left Haaland’s right boot and visting goalkeeper Kamil Grabara had no chance of stopping his first-time shot.

With City in control and Copenhagen pushed into defending the edge of their own area, Haaland almost had a second 20 minutes later, a thunderbolt superbly saved by Grabara.

The former Liverpool academy prospect made another brilliant one-handed save to tip Jack Grealish’s effort over the bar, but when he managed to block Sergio Gomez’s low drive with his legs, the ball ricocheted kindly to the lurking Haaland and he tucked in the rebound.

City made it three before the interval with the sort of good fortune they do not need at the moment as Gomez’s low shot spun off the legs of Denis Vavro into the shins of David Khocholava and into the Copenhagen net.

Pep Guardiola showed clemency, withdrawing Haaland at half-time, depriving him of a fourth hat-trick of the season in the process.

It was left to Riyad Mahrez – the subject of a pre-match ‘wake-up’ call from his manager – to make it four from the penalty spot after Aymeric Laporte had been fouled. They added a fifth, at the end of a surging run from Grealish, a cross from Mahrez and a tap-in from Julian Alvarez.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]