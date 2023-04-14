Erik ten Hag fears injury nightmare after Europa League sucker punch

Sevilla snatch a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford as United let them off the hook

Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri (second right) celebrates his side’s late equaliser that stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted he was concerned about injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, after he watched his side surrender a 2-0 lead in their Europa League quarter-final with Sevilla.

United threw away a commanding advantage as late Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire own goals saw the first leg end in a chaotic 2-2 draw.

Having won their play-off against Barcelona and beaten Real Betis in the last-16, Erik ten Hag’s side looked set to head to Spain on course to knock out a third LaLiga side.

Marcel Sabitzer’s quick-fire first-half brace put United in control, with Antony hitting the woodwork as they pushed for a deserved third.

David De Gea had denied Tanguy Nianzou in first-half stoppage-time but the six-time champions had offered precious little until a manic conclusion.

First Malacia was caught napping and ended up turning in former Manchester City man Jesus Navas’ hopeful cross, before key defender Lisandro Martinez pulled up in agony.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane had already been withdrawn at the break and United ended the match with 10 men having already made their allotted five changes.

Sevilla smelt blood and equalised in stoppage time as substitute Youssef En-Nesyri’s header ricocheted in off Maguire.

"We had the game in our hand. We were 2-0 up and should've scored three or four - the game was totally on us. Unlucky moments with injuries, we had to make some subs with injuries then we lost the control,” said Ten Hag.

"We conceded two own goals, that's bad luck but we have to deal with it. We have to learn and have to kill the game but everything is open.

"When we didn't get the third and got some injuries we lost the rhythm in the game. We played well in the first half with a lot of belief, scored two great goals for Sabitzer and we could've scored even more, then after half time we lost control of the game.

"I know we can do better with these players in the last part of the game and we needed to be more composed, it was not a nice night."

When asked about the injuries to first choice centre-backs Martinez and Varane, it was clear that he feared the worst.

"We've seen Lisandro drops out after a moment where there was no opponent involved so it does not look great,” he added.

"I can't say (how serious it is) at this moment, the same with Rafa."