Dundalk v FC Riga LIVE: All the action from this evening's Champions League clash
Follow all the action from this evening's Champions League clash between League of Ireland champions Dundalk and their Latvian rivals FC Riga at Oriel Park.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Vinny Perth insists current Dundalk crop are better than European heroes of 2016
- Celtic overcome difficult Sarajevo test to put one foot in next round of Champions League
- 'This is the best shape the squad has been in' - Vinny Perth says Dundalk ready for European run ahead of Riga test