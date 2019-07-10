Dundalk v FC Riga LIVE: All the action from this evening's Champions League clash

Independent.ie

Follow all the action from this evening's Champions League clash between League of Ireland champions Dundalk and their Latvian rivals FC Riga at Oriel Park.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/champions-league/dundalk-v-fc-riga-live-all-the-action-from-this-evenings-champions-league-clash-38301097.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38301348.ece/2bd99/AUTOCROP/h342/1751390.jpg