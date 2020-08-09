Dundalk drawn away to Slovenian side Celje in Champions League

Dundalk will have to play in a neutral venue for their Champions League qualifying round after they were today drawn away to Slovenian champions NK Celje.

A one-off tie will take place on August 18th or 19th, both clubs fighting for a place in the second qualifying round, but the draw throws up a logistical problem for the Irish champions. Celje were given home advantage but as Slovenia is currently not on the Irish government's green list for travel, the entire Dundalk camp would have to isolate for 14 days after returning so playing the game in Slovenia is not an option.

The Slovenian club now have to nominate a neutral venue in a country where Irish citizens can travel freely without Covid-19 restrictions, with Hungary one possibility as well as Italy or Slovakia. UEFA have also selected four countries as hubs to host games as neutral venues, Greece and Hungary the two on the green list for Irish citizens. The venue and date will be confirmed by UEFA in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile Celtic were drawn at home to Icelandic champions KR Reykjavik.

