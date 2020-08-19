Dundalk aim to drown out background noise

There were bomb scares and riot police on duty the last time Dundalk played a European tie in a neutral venue, as the Dutch city of Harlem were the unfortunate hosts of the Troubles-tainted clash between the Lilywhites and Linfield in 1979.

Things will be a lot calmer in Budapest this evening when the Co Louth club play Slovenian side NK Celje; Dundalk away from home but playing in the neutral venue of Hungary due to Covid-19 restrictions which denied the Slovenians home advantage.

And Dundalk defender Seán Gannon believes Vinny Perth's outfit can use the hushed setting of an empty Ferenc Szusza stadium to drown out the noise from home which paints the league champions as a club in crisis.

Three league games without a win since the resumption last month has seen Dundalk cast adrift in the title race, making retention of that title unlikely, but Gannon insists there is no crisis at Oriel Park and that his side can repeat some of their great European away days to progress.

"People outside will say this is a real challenge for us, but from us, we have worked hard to get here," Gannon says.

"It is a challenge to go away from home and win but we have shown before we can do that, we have had to go to places like Iceland to get a result and we got through; we proved we can travel and do well.

"Every great team has a couple of results and performances that don't go their way at some stage.

"We just need to put right the things that went wrong over the last few games. There's no major panic, we are committed to working hard and putting it right. We have a big game in Europe to look forward to, that's been our focus. There was no big meeting or clear-the-air talks.

"We're not hoping for Europe to lift our form because there is no major issue, a few things went against us but that's life, that's football. We have fantastic players in a fantastic group and we believe we can win the game."

Celje are in the Champions League for the first time and their European experience is shallow: only once have they managed to win through a round in UEFA competition and in their last three campaigns, between 2012 and 2015, they've failed to get past the first hurdle.

The Slovenian side would still see themselves as favourites for this tie, though preparations were not smooth, as an outbreak of Covid-19 in their league meant that the planned start of the new season last weekend could not go ahead, and they come into the Dundalk tie with just one friendly under their belts.

Studied

"We have studied Celje and they are a good European team," added Gannon. "No matter who you get in the Champions League you have a tough tie, they are champions of their league, a good league. But we go there looking to win the game, we're looking at how we can hurt them. We pay them a certain amount of respect but we're looking to win it."

Manager Perth expects to be without John Mountney due to injury but Andy Boyle, rested for last week's league game as a precaution, comes back into the fold.

Dundalk, who have failed to score in their last four European games away from home, have been used to games in the domestic league with no fans present.

"We haven't played in an empty stadium in Europe before so we don't know if it will be an advantage or not," added Gannon.

The winners of this one-off tie will be at home to Molde (Norway) or KuPS (Finland) in the second round.

NK Celje v Dundalk,

Live, RTÉ2, 6.0

Galway United have parted company with manager Alan Murphy after a run of seven games without a win for the Connacht side.

