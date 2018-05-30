Didi Hamann hits out at Loris Karius' 'unnecessary' reaction to Champions League final blunders

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has hit out at Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius following his tearful apology to Reds fans at the end of last weekend’s Champions League final in Kiev, as he claimed the German goalkeeper’s inflated ego needs to be dampened down if he is to have any future at the club.

Two big mistakes from Karius handed Real Madrid victory in the biggest game of the European club season and while Hamann opted not to criticise Karius for his errors that cost his club, he was highly critical of his emotional reaction on the pitch after the game.

"My sympathy with Karius is limited," Hamann told Sport Bild. "We don’t have to discuss that he decided the final with his two mistakes. Something like that can also happen to a professional footballer. But what I didn’t like was his behaviour afterwards. "To publicly show his suffering after the final whistle was just as unnecessary as his tearful asking for forgiveness from the Reds fans."

Hamann went on suggest his fellow German will not get the backing of Liverpool fans to bounce back from his nightmare in Kiev, as his inflated ego means he needed to back up his confidence off the field with top class performances on it. "Liverpool fans forgive their stars just as well as any other, the anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is part of life out at the club," added Hamann.

"With one exception: when your ego doesn’t match your performance. Karius drives through Liverpool with the personalised number plates ‘LK1’ and makes waves in the city whenever he steps out. "That is something Cristiano Ronaldo can pull off in Madrid, because he has won the Champions League five times.

"Someone like Karius has not achieved anything yet in his career and should be happy to have been given the chance by Klopp at a world-class club." Liverpool have inevitably been linked with moves for a host of goalkeepers in the days since Karius served up his Champions League final calamities, with Reds No.2 Simon Mignolet also expected to leave the Anfield club this summer.

