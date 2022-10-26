Defeat to Bayern Munich sees Barcelona drop into Europa League round of 32

Sadio Mane scores Bayern Munich's first goal in the Champions League Group C win over Barcelona at Nou Camp

Barcelona’s hopes of making the last-16 were ended before they even took the pitch last night when an Edin Dzeko double fired Inter Milan to a 4-0 home win over Viktoria Plzen in Group C, a result that also relegated the Catalan giants to the Europa League.

Things were to get worse for Barcelona later on as group leaders Bayern Munich beat them 3-0 in Spain.

Serge Gnabry set up both Bayern’s first-half goals, with Sadio Mane’s 10th minute score followed by Eric Choupo-Moting’s in the 31st. Gnabry was almost on the scoresheet himself in the second half before a VAR check chalked off his attempt. He then turned provider for Benjamin Pavard who scored the third in injury time.

Earlier, a lively opening yielded chances for Inter but they were thwarted by Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek who pulled off a superb double save in the 25th minute before Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the hosts ahead 10 minutes later.

The former AS Roma midfielder turned in Alessandro Bastoni’s looping cross and veteran Dzeko then put Inter in total command when he tapped home after Federico Dimarco had latched on to Nicolo Barella’s crossfield pass.

Plzen, winless in this year’s competition, offered little offensive threat and were sliced open again in the 66th minute as Dzeko added to his tally when he swept in Lautaro Martinez’s pass inside the area. Romelu Lukaku marked his long-awaited return from injury with a goal as he completed the rout after slotting past Stanek following a perfectly weighted through ball from Joaquin Correa.

Meanwhile in Group A, Rangers suffered another European loss in Naples, where they endured a 3-0 defeat to Napoli to all-but-end any hope of Europa League football.

Giovanni Simeone struck twice in the opening half and Leo Ostigard struck after the break as the Italian side heaped more misery on the Glasgow side’s pointless campa