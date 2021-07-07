Defeat in Bratislava leaves Shamrock Rovers with uphill Champions League task

Ezekiel Henty of Slovan Bratislava in action against Richie Towell of Shamrock Rovers during the Champions League first qualifying round first leg match at Tehelné pole Stadium in Bratislava, Slovakia. Photo by Grega Valancic/Sportsfile

An injury time penalty save from Alan Mannus prevented a disappointing Champions League evening for Shamrock Rovers from turning into a disaster.

The Hoops were undone by a goal in each half by Slovan Bratislava's Brazilian attacker Rafael Ratao and the Irish side sensed a chance to pull a goal back at the death when pouring bodies into the area for a dead ball.

However, in a theme that ran through a game played in draining conditions, the League of Ireland champions' final ball was poor and it provided Slovan a chance to counter.

Vladimir Weiss, who has just returned from Euros duty with Slovakia, was deemed to have been fouled in the area by the backtracking Ronan Finn although the away side were furious.

Former Man City and Rangers winger Weiss took the resultant spot kick but Mannus was alert to make a brilliant save that allowed the visitors to finish the game in good spirits.

The removal of the away goals rule means they need a two-goal win in Tallaght next Tuesday to send the tie to extra-time.

Under the old rules, a concession of any description next week would leave them needing four goals.

Stephen Bradley's side will need to be much better going forward, though, as they struggled to pull a decent Slovan outfit out of shape in the final third.

The guests had spells on the ball in the second half yet it was safe possession that never really looked like hurting the seeded opponents.

The real frustration will be a silly goal conceded at the start of the second half which really left them with an uphill task.

It was a sickening concession for Rovers who had competed reasonably well in the first half although they went in behind following a goal that followed a prolonged spell of Slovan pressure.

Ball retention is a strength of Bradley's side on the domestic scene but they aren't usually pressed by an opponent of this quality and they made life difficult for themselves in sweltering conditions - water breaks were necessary - by struggling to make the ball stick in forward areas.

Bradley did select strikers Aaron Greene and Rory Gaffney in what looked to be a 3-1-4-2 formation.

Rovers did actually have the best chance in the opening spell with Sean Gannon rushing his shot following a brilliant team move capped by a Liam Scales pass.

Despite their best efforts, the away side struggled to create a chance of that quality for the remainder of the encounter. They fell behind just after a brilliant Roberto Lopes block had prevented the hosts from opening the scoring.

Ratao was thwarted on that occasion, but he came knocking again almost immediately, with a diagonal pass to left full Vernon de Marco stretching Gannon and resulting in a cross that was dispatched by the head of the well travelled 25-year-old.

Replays suggested Mannus, who might have benefited with a cap given the frequency with which he appeared to be troubled by the sun, could have done better with judging the flight of the ball. He would atone for that later in proceedings.

Rovers would have emerged from the interval feeling there was opportunities they could exploit but they were instead pegged back for a painfully soft concession a minute after the restart with Ratao capitalising on ponderous defending with Rovers defenders switching off when it seemed as though the ball was about to go out of play.

Ratao was sharpest in the scramble that followed.

Bradley has been affected by injuries in recent weeks and made a treble switch with a quarter of the game remaining, sending for Danny Mandroiu, Graham Burke and Dylan Watts in an attempt to inject guile to their play.

It resulted in better passages of play without necessarily stressing out the locals.

Slovan were content to soak pressure and then look for opportunities on the counter and sub Weiss squandered a glorious opportunity to add a third when Gary O'Neill was caught in possession with Mannus alert to the attempted dink.

Slovan are managed by Weiss' father Vladimir - the former national team boss - and they may have enjoyed some interesting conversations after the last kick of the game as Rovers just about stayed afloat.

They will need to find another gear in the return to make Weiss pay for that profligacy.

Slovan Bratislava: Chovan, Medvedev, Kashia, Bozhikov, De Marco; De Kamps; Cavric (Hrncar 74), Kankava (Zmrhal 73), Rabiu (Lichy 90), Ratao (Strelec 90); Henty (Weiss 62).

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace; O'Neill; Gannon (Mandroiu 68), Towell (Burke 68), Finn, Scales; Greene (Watts 68), Gaffney.