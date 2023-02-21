Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was fit enough to start after training on Monday following a shoulder injury sustained in the win at Newcastle.

It meant Klopp was able to name the same team which won at St James Park, a side which due to injury and departures contained seven – Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah – who featured in the Stade de France final.

Real Madrid received a boost ahead of the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie against Liverpool at Anfield after Toni Kroos flew in from Spain to join the squad.

The 33-year-old had been left at home along with fellow midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni due to illness, but Kroos was deemed to have recovered enough to travel to England late.

The Reds take on the La Liga giants in the first leg of their last-16 tie from Anfield this season. Liverpool will be looking to beat Madrid for the first time since 2009, having failed to claim victory in their previous six meetings.

On Monday, Madrid announced a 23-man squad that had travelled to Merseyside to take on Liverpool. Kroos was not included as part of the squad, and was one of a number of notable absentees.

