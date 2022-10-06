Darwin Nunez admits struggling to communicate with Jurgen Klopp: ‘We don’t talk much’

Liverpool’s £85m summer signing Darwin Nunez has admitted he is struggling to communicate with his new manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Uruguay international has had a tricky start to life at Anfield, and said the language barrier between himself and Klopp has been problematic.

Nunez has relied on Portuguese-speaking assistant manager Pep Lijnders and Portugal native Vitor Matos, another member of the coaching staff.

“Well, we don’t talk much. I don’t know English and he (Klopp) doesn’t know Spanish,” Nunez told TNT Sports Brasil. “(Pep and Vitor) are the translators when Klopp talks to the group. They sit next to me and explain what I have to do.

“If they didn’t explain it to me, I’d enter the field with no idea what to do.

“But the relationship with the coach is that he supports me, gives me confidence and I have to repay that on the field.”

Nunez also admitted he has found his adaptation to English football difficult, conceding parts of that were self-inflicted.

After scoring in his first two appearances, Nunez was then banned after getting sent off against Crystal Palace after reacting to provocation by defender Joachim Andersen, which led to a three-match ban.

Nunez has failed to score in five appearances since his return, but on his first start since that dismissal he put in an encouraging performance in the 2-0 Champions League win over Rangers.

“The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt but I believe that, as training and games go by, I will adapt little by little,” he said.

“(After the red card) was a very tough time. I was suspended for three games, I know I made a big mistake and now I’m aware that it won’t happen again.

“I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.

“The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don’t score, I have to be calm.

“When the first one goes in, more will go in. I’ve been through that (goal droughts) and it’s a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals.

“But I’m calm, the coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times, and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can.”

