Cork City now face what looks like a mission impossible in Poland next week if they are to advance to the second qualifying round of the Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw in the home leg of their first-round battle.

Cork City have a mountain to climb to keep Champions League hopes alive after Legia Warsaw defeat

Cork, back in the Champions League for the first time since 2006, knew they would be up against it against a Legia side which had seven

senior internationals on view in Turner's Cross, watched by a sell-out crowd of 5,795.

And they held their own for long spells, even going close with a chance in each half from Barry McNamee and Graham Cummins as Legia did little to trouble keeper Peter Cherrie.

But Cork were undone when Michal Kucharczyk picked up on a quick pass from his fellow Poland international Krzysztof Maczynski 11 minutes from time and curled a stunning shot past keeper Cherrie.

A late flurry from sub Kieran Sadlier saw Cork threaten late on but Legia's single goal would be enough to win the tie and Cork must summon up a mammoth display in Warsaw next Tuesday to advance.

