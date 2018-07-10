Cork City have a mountain to climb to keep Champions League hopes alive after Legia Warsaw defeat
Cork City 0 Legia Warsaw 1
Cork City now face what looks like a mission impossible in Poland next week if they are to advance to the second qualifying round of the Champions League after a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw in the home leg of their first-round battle.
Cork, back in the Champions League for the first time since 2006, knew they would be up against it against a Legia side which had seven
senior internationals on view in Turner's Cross, watched by a sell-out crowd of 5,795.
And they held their own for long spells, even going close with a chance in each half from Barry McNamee and Graham Cummins as Legia did little to trouble keeper Peter Cherrie.
But Cork were undone when Michal Kucharczyk picked up on a quick pass from his fellow Poland international Krzysztof Maczynski 11 minutes from time and curled a stunning shot past keeper Cherrie.
A late flurry from sub Kieran Sadlier saw Cork threaten late on but Legia's single goal would be enough to win the tie and Cork must summon up a mammoth display in Warsaw next Tuesday to advance.
Online Editors
