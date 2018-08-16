Sport Champions League

Cork City eliminated from Europa League qualifying after heavy defeat to Rosenborg

16 August 2018; Damien Delaney of Cork City reacts after his side conceded a third goal during the UEFA Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round Second Leg match between Rosenborg and Cork City at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim, Norway. Photo by Jon Olav Nesvold/Sportsfile
Cork City's hope of qualifying for the Europa League group stage ended tonight after a 3-0 defeat to Rosenborg in Norway.

John Caulfield's side were already up against it after losing 2-0 at Turners Cross, and their faint hopes of springing an upset were all but ended after the home side took the lead through Besim Serbecic after 26 minutes.

Cork's night got worse when Alexander Soderlund doubled Rosenborg's advantage after 34 minutes while Anders Trondsen made it three just before the hour mark to complete the scoring.

The visitors hit the post twice in reply but couldn't get on the score-sheet, exiting the Europa League qualifying stage after a heavy 5-0 aggregate defeat.

