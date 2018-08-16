Cork City eliminated from Europa League qualifying after heavy defeat to Rosenborg

Cork City's hope of qualifying for the Europa League group stage ended tonight after a 3-0 defeat to Rosenborg in Norway.

John Caulfield's side were already up against it after losing 2-0 at Turners Cross, and their faint hopes of springing an upset were all but ended after the home side took the lead through Besim Serbecic after 26 minutes.

Cork's night got worse when Alexander Soderlund doubled Rosenborg's advantage after 34 minutes while Anders Trondsen made it three just before the hour mark to complete the scoring.

The visitors hit the post twice in reply but couldn't get on the score-sheet, exiting the Europa League qualifying stage after a heavy 5-0 aggregate defeat.

Online Editors