Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't on the pitch for last evening's Champions League meeting between Juventus and Young Boys due to suspension.

Comment: Football world needs to take Cristiano Ronaldo case very seriously

It's reasonable to assume he had other things on his mind.

The Portuguese star is the subject of a story that is much bigger than football, although the sport's response to it is certain to become a major talking point as it develops.

And it is developing at pace.

American woman Kathryn Mayorga claims she was raped by Ronaldo in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Ronaldo has denied the claim as 'fake news.'

Mayorga and her legal team say that the matter was resolved at the time by a $375,000 out-of-court settlement which included the signing of a non-disclosure agreement.

She is now looking to sue Ronaldo and effectively void that initial settlement.

It was a special report published in German magazine 'Der Spiegel' last Friday which revealed her identity and brought this matter onto the global news agenda.

Lawyers for Ronaldo said they would sue the magazine for carrying the piece which contained the allegations. But the article in question remains available online.

'Der Spiegel' have been working on this for two years and had previously written a piece without naming Mayorga - who had refused to cooperate at that time.

In the past week, she agreed to go public with her version of events and has instigated legal proceedings in tandem with speaking out.

On Monday night, Las Vegas police confirmed that a sexual assault case from 2009 had been re-opened.

Ronaldo appeared to address the incident in an Instagram video that he recorded after the story started to gather traction on the internet.

"No, no, no, no, no," said the star. "What they said today? Fake, fake news."

The slow response from media outlets to pick up on it has been the subject of criticism, yet there is validity in what might sound as a self-serving defence - it is difficult for other publications to delve into specifics without being in possession of the documentation that gave the German outlet the confidence to run their article.

There is also the significant matter of defamation laws when it comes to expressing opinions on a disputed incident that boils down to 'he said and she said'.

There are no such barriers when it comes to social media, with predictable consequences. Strong opinions have been formed on both sides, regardless of whether they possess an intimate knowledge of events.

When the man at the centre of the storm is an iconic figure with adoring supporters, that is inevitable. And his elevated status makes it a tale which is impossible to ignore.

Juventus cannot bury their head in the sand and claim that it's business as usual. Ronaldo's team-mates and friends are sure to be put in awkward positions.

The world has changed since 2009, with the growth of the #MeToo movement the obvious reference point, and the public will expect this case to be treated seriously and responsibly. It is a test of maturity because any reactions have to be accompanied by restraint.

That will be a challenge, if previous high-profile sporting controversies in this genre are anything to go by.

It's safe to say that there are pros and ex-pros within elite sport who treat all of these tales with suspicion because of their knowledge of instances where recognisable faces were targeted by opportunists - whether it's for a kiss-and-tell story or some other benefit. These things do happen.

You would do well to find a high-level footballer who isn't aware of someone in their trade that has called in the lawyers to solve a personal matter.

They say it's the price of fame. Even the wrong camera phone picture at the wrong time can pose a problem.

These experiences effectively form the basis of the sympathetic trade view of the accused in any case that deals with nefarious activities - regardless of the scale.

Broad generalisations are applied without examination of the specifics on a case-by-case basis.

It would be irresponsible to make assumptions about this incident without reading up on the available material; and even then the hope is that the legal process shines light on the contested areas.

What we do know is that the article in 'Der Spiegel' is heavy on detail; the piece was close to 9,000 words long.

Messages

Their editor, Christoph Winterbach, released a chain of Twitter messages explaining the process. "Publishing a story like that is not done within a week, just followed through by one person," he wrote. "There were at least 20 people involved with this article, for weeks."

A key part of their piece was evidence of statements made in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Winterbach points out that the footballer's representatives have never questioned the authenticity of those documents.

Last night, a spokesperson for Save The Children - a charity who have Ronaldo as an ambassador - said they were "disheartened" by the allegations. His other commercial partners have come under pressure to comment.

The lawsuit has posed serious questions about the conduct of Ronaldo and his representatives under a number of headings. All that can be said for certain is that this is a story which will not be going away.

