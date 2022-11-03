Chelsea bounce back with table-top finish

This might have been a dead-rubber for Chelsea with top spot in Group E already guaranteed, but Potter’s team selection suggested he saw the game as anything but meaningless.

And it proved to be a special night for debutant Zakaria, who had not played a single minute for Chelsea since joining the club on loan from Juventus until last night.

The midfielder, who has already been linked with a January return to Turin, looked emotional as he celebrated giving Chelsea the lead with his team-mates after half-an-hour.

Zakaria’s lack of action had drawn comparisons with Saul’s tough season on loan at Chelsea last term, but the man nicknamed ‘the Octopus’ can already now claim to have contributed more than the Spaniard.

Coming off the back of his first defeat to Brighton, Potter clearly wanted to rebuild momentum ahead of a tough run of games before the break for the World Cup starting with Arsenal on Sunday.

Potter wanted his forwards to find some form, so he would have been delighted when Sterling combined with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score his first goal since Potter’s first game in charge against Salzburg.

Jorginho played a lovely low pass into the path of Aubameyang who outwitted the Dinamo defenders by backheeling the ball into the path of Sterling. The England international stepped inside and finished well with his left foot.

But that 18th-minute goal was an equaliser after Chelsea had surprisingly fallen behind in just the seventh minute.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy started for the first time under Potter, but his first action was to pick the ball out of the net. Sadegh Moharrami crossed from the right, Cesar Azpilicueta misjudged his header and the ball bounced back into the six-yard box for Bruno Petkovic to head into the net from close range.

When Kalidou Koulibaly went down a minute later clutching his knee with Chelsea players urging the physios on to the pitch, it looked like it could be a calamitous night for the home side.

But, following treatment, Koulibaly was able to continue and Chelsea settled down and regained their composure with Sterling volleying wide and missing a great chance, set up by Kai Havertz, either side of his equaliser.

Havertz turned creator again in the 30th minute and this time it resulted in a goal. The German, playing just behind Sterling and Aubameyang, danced through the Dinamo defence and cut the ball back. It fell perfectly for Zakaria, who kept his cool and put just enough power behind his low shot to prevent Moharrami from blocking it on the line.

Virtually the entire Chelsea team surrounded Zakaria in celebration and the reaction of the Switzerland international suggested the goal and his first appearance had come as a relief.

Mendy’s nerves would have been settled by claiming a cross and bowling the ball out to Ben Chilwell and Chelsea defended a couple of Dinamo corners to take a lead into the half-time break.

