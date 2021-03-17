Chelsea and Bayern Munich book places in Champions League quarter-final draw

Chelsea's Emerson celebrates scoring their second goal with team-mates during the Champions League Round of 16 second leg win over Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge, London. Photo: Reuters/David Klein

Hakim Ziyech's sublime counter-attack finish helped steer Chelsea past Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge and into a first Champions League quarter-final in seven years.

Timo Werner and Kai Havertz combined to create Ziyech's goal of graft and guile as Chelsea sunk 10-man Atletico 2-0 in the last-16 second leg in west London, and 3-0 on aggregate.

Emerson Palmieri drilled home late on to gloss the score and seal a fine victory, after Diego Simeone's Atletico had seen Stefan Savic sent off late on for elbowing Toni Rudiger.

Ziyech's first goal in 20 Chelsea appearances proved enough to settle an absorbing contest, where N'Golo Kante and Rudiger excelled for the hosts.

Boss Thomas Tuchel has required just 51 days at the Stamford Bridge helm to qualify for the Champions League quarters - a feat that had last been achieved by the Blues in 2014.

Expand Close Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix in action with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso REUTERS/David Klein / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix in action with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso REUTERS/David Klein

Former Paris St Germain manager Tuchel has pulled off quite the extended Chelsea honeymoon period, trading the muddled for the resolute, and overseeing 13 matches without defeat.

The Blues' last five Champions League campaigns petered out at the last-16 stage, but Tuchel's blueprint and his man management has paid immediate dividend.

Kante's transformation encapsulates Chelsea's revitalisation under Tuchel. Frank Lampard had been determined to deploy Kante in an inside-right role, unfamiliar to France's World Cup-winning defensive midfield linchpin.

That alteration failed to suit either Lampard's tactical approach, or Kante's strengths.

No sooner had Tuchel arrived however, than Kante was restored to his game-breaking role at the base of midfield, that so underscored Premier League title triumphs for both Leicester and Chelsea.

And here, when Chelsea needed his magnetic midfield qualities most, Kante delivered a vintage display.

Chelsea's 11th clean sheet in those 13 games under Tuchel provided the foundation for another landmark result, with the Blues coping manfully without the suspended Mason Mount and Jorginho, and injured duo Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham.

Joao Felix ghosted briefly away from Kante and into the Chelsea box to open the night. But as the Portugal forward looked to pull the trigger, up popped Kante with a piece of trademark blindside pilfering, to lift the ball off his toe and quell the danger.

Werner worked himself free for a shot in the Atletico area, but his effort deflected wide off Ziyech's foot, with the ex-Ajax player unable to jump clear.

Rudiger barged Luis Suarez just outside the Chelsea area but got away without censure.

And then captain Cesar Azpilicueta enjoyed the reprieve of the half, the defender lucky not to concede a penalty.

Azpilicueta's under-hit backpass allowed Yannick Carrasco to sneak onto the ball and in on goal, and the Blues skipper promptly wrapped his arm and hand around the Atletico player's torso.

The winger threw himself to the ground in theatrical style, but despite the extra accent there was still enough contact to interest plenty of referees.

Neither the man in the middle nor the Video Assistant Referee felt the need for a penalty however, and Chelsea were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief.

Chelsea quickly put that fortune to good use, Werner and Havertz combining well to tee up Ziyech's goal.

Werner hustled wide to deflect Kieran Trippier's cross into Havertz's path, jumping to his feet to race down the inside left.

Havertz found Werner haring clear, and the former RB Leipzig forward kept his cool to roll a smart ball to the far post.

Ziyech had tiptoed into a fine position in the box and promptly swept the ball home to cap a stunning break.

Chelsea opened the second half brightly, and Ziyech drew a fine save from Jan Oblak with a curling 18-yard effort.

Felix saw a rasping shot deflected wide as Atletico chased the game in increasingly fraught fashion.

And then the visitors had Savic sent off for elbowing Rudiger, with the defender storming off in disgust at the decision.

When Chelsea raced clear at the death, Christian Pulisic fed Emerson and the full-back did the rest with a smart finish, to cap a big night for Tuchel and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, holders Bayern Munich cruised through to the Champions League quarter-finals for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons after beating Lazio 2-1 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday to secure a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Expand Close Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Lazio - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 17, 2021 Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in action REUTERS/Andreas Gebert / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Lazio - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - March 17, 2021 Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in action REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Leading 4-1 from the first leg in Rome, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, his 39th goal of the season in all competitions, to virtually end Lazio's hopes.

The German champions took their foot off the gas before substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, having replaced Lewandowski, added the second goal in the 73rd minute. Marco Parolo headed a late consolation for Lazio.

Bayern joined fellow German side Borussia Dortmund in the last eight and Lazio's exit means no Italian team will compete in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Juventus and Atalanta having also exited at the last-16 stage.

Alexander Nuebel replaced the ill Manuel Neuer in goal for Bayern, but with Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi surprisingly leaving the club's top scorer Ciro Immobile out, the stand-in keeper was rarely rested.

Although Lazio were facing a near impossible task - no side in European Cup history has progressed from a knockout tie after losing the first leg by three or more goals at home - Bayern named a strong starting side.

Read More

A clumsy challenge from Vedat Muriqi on Leon Goretzka gifted Bayern the penalty which Lewandowski converted, his fifth Champions League goal of the season, and the rest of match was a cruise for the Bundesliga leaders.

Lewandowski went within inches of his 40th of the season in the second half before being withdrawn and Choupo-Moting found the net two minutes after coming on, ensuring Bayern made it 19 games unbeaten in the Champions League.

Parolo did give Lazio something to take back to Italy in the 82nd minute when he headed home from Andreas Pereira's free kick, but Bayern never looked in any danger of making a surprise exit.

Online Editors