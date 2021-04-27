Chelsea aim to add another coveted scalp under Tuchel

Managers always dismiss the assertion that a game is a match-up between them and the other coach. But, in under three months at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has already come out on top against Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and, on two occasions, Diego Simeone. And done so without Chelsea even conceding a goal.

If there was any doubt that Tuchel belonged in that small band of elite European coaches then he has quickly taken steps to end it. Overcoming Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals would not only add Zinedine Zidane to his list but would achieve a personal landmark: Tuchel would become the first coach in the competition’s history to reach the final in consecutive campaigns with two different clubs.

PSG’s defeat by Bayern Munich in last season’s final only served to earn Tuchel a stay of execution at a club where, he felt, he could not win, and where he was in a constant battle with sporting director Leonardo.



The German was also irked by the perception that PSG should not only be in the final – and win it – but that they had an easy passage to get that far, having been drawn against his former club Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the knockout stages.

Not only is that a disservice to Tuchel, and does not take into account the immense pressure he was under, but it glosses over the fact that he guided PSG to the top of their Champions League group – comfortably ahead, in fact, of Zidane’s Real, who they beat 3-0 at home and drew 2-2 with in Spain.

It is a quirk that, while Tuchel has faced and beaten Real, with their 13 European Cups, Chelsea have never done so in the Roman Abramovich era. Given that it was a Champions League tie involving Real – away to Man United in 2003 when the Brazilian striker Ronaldo scored a hat-trick and departed to a standing ovation – that fired Abramovich’s determination to buy a football club, then Tuchel should take note of how important it would be for the Russian billionaire to finally get the chance to not only play them but defeat them.

Tuchel will need no reminder. Not only does he now coach Chelsea but his adviser, Pini Zahavi, accompanied Abramovich that evening at Old Trafford and knows all about its importance. This tie is Chelsea’s eighth Champions League semi-final but their first since 2014, when they lost to Atletico Madrid and the fear of losing to Simeone’s side in the last-16 this year was partly a factor in the dismissal of Frank Lampard as manager. Instead, Tuchel triumphed 3-0 on aggregate with performances as assured as he has seen since he arrived at Stamford Bridge.



Tuchel arrived with his eyes wide open, with the knowledge of what it is like to work in such a demanding environment, for super-wealthy owners and where there is little outside acknowledgement for winning. The glare of media interest is intense at Chelsea, but at PSG it is at a next level, and it helps that Tuchel speaks – and writes – in perfect English.

Neither was the 47-year-old fazed by an incentive-based contract that runs for just 18 months, or the demands that he has to get Chelsea back into the Champions League. He is on course to do that through Premier League qualification, is in the FA Cup final and the last four of the Champions League.

Not once has he used the word “project” or called for time while Abramovich will appreciate Tuchel not claiming the glory – in the way that Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte did. “I am far from taking it for granted,” Tuchel said of his coaching career, rising from being in charge of the under-14s at Stuttgart to the Champions League.

“I am far from having an opinion that this belongs to me, that I deserved this and nobody else.”



Falling at this hurdle would be a blow, undoubtedly, in what is expected to be a remarkably tight match-up with Real, who may be faltering in the Spanish league but who have been strong defensively and have a formidable resilience.

As ever with Real, they have tended to save their best for the big games, as they showed in knocking out Liverpool in the quarter-finals and defeating Barcelona in the same week, and did so without key players.

Chelsea are missing only the injured former Real midfielder Mateo Kovacic and, as well as Tuchel has done, it should be remembered that while he has inherited a relatively young squad, it is also an incredibly strong one.



If Chelsea progress, he will not only have claimed another famous managerial scalp, but will have strengthened his position even further.

He will also set up a memorable all-English final against Manchester City – or an intriguing reacquaintance with PSG.

Real Madrid v Chelsea,

Live, RTÉ2/VM Sport/BT Sport, 8.0