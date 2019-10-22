Champions League: What time, what channel and predictions for the English clubs

The Champions League is reaching a crucial phase in the group stages and here is our guide to the big games that could be decisive for the Premier League's four representatives.

TUESDAY

TOTTENHAM v CRVENA ZVEZDA (RTE 2, Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 3)

The Tottenham crisis is deep enough to ensure it will take some time for the club to emerge from their slump, but this home game against the Serbian champions should see Mauricio Pochettino's side belatedly get their Champions League campaign up and running.

A 3-1 win against Olympiacos gave the side previously known as Red Star Belgrade a platform to build on in Group B, but Vladan Milojevic's men were well beaten in their opening match against Bayern Munich and struggled in away matches in pre-qualifying for this season's Champions League, so they will be big outsiders for their visit to London.

One to watch: Marko Marin (Crvena Zvezda)

The former Chelsea midfielder will have a point to prove as he returns to London after an underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge. Marin played just six Premier League games in a four-year association with the Blues.

Verdict: Nothing is certain with Tottenham right now, but they should have enough quality to get a much-needed win.

MANCHESTER CITY v ATALANTA (Virgin Media One, BT Sport 2)

After an impressive third-place finish in Serie A last season, Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta have continued their encouraging form on home soil in recent weeks and will now look to get their Champions League campaign up and running after crushing defeats against Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk.

"It just seems that we are not getting the results we deserve in the Champions League," declares Gasperini. "We have played the way Atalanta did last season, albeit adapted for the Champions League, and that's why the defeat against Shakhtar really hurt. Now we have these two games against City to show what we can do."

One to watch: Duvan Zapata (Atalanta)

The Colombian striker has started this season in impressive fashion, continuing his form from last season. A powerful goal threat, he will be vital for Atalanta if they look to hurt City with counter-attacks.

Verdict: A third straight Champions League win for City.

WEDNESDAY

GENK v LIVERPOOL (Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 2)

Liverpool's defence of the Champions League was in a precarious position as Salzburg came from 3-0 behind to draw level at Anfield, yet Jurgen Klopp's side found a way to win one again and now they have their chance to step on the accelerator in Group E.

Genk won the Belgian title in impressive fashion last season, but the exit of coach Philippe Clement has left his replacement Felice Mazzu facing a big challenge to live up to expectations, with a shocking 6-2 defeat in their opening Champions League game and stuttering form in the Belgian league denting confidence.

One to watch: Mbwana Ally Samatta (Genk)

The Tanzanian striker has been smashing in the goals this season and has been a key man for Genk since his arrival at the club in 2016.

Verdict: Liverpool to win in Belgium.

AJAX v CHELSEA (Virgin Media One, BT Sport 3)

One of the most attractive Champions League fixtures of the week sees last season's semi-finalists take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea in Amsterdam, with Ajax continuing to defy their doubters with impressive performances at the start of this season.

Despite the departures of star men Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Kasper Dolberg last summer, Ajax are still proving themselves to be a force at home and in the Champions League, with their convincing wins against Lille and Valencia putting Erik ten Hag's side in pole position in Group H ahead of back-to-back games against Chelsea.

One to watch: Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

This Moroccan international has been in fine form at Ajax over the last 18 month and his goal threat from midfield will be a concern for Chelsea.

Verdict: A score draw in an entertaining encounter.

Online Editors