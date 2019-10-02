Champions League round-up: Suarez double downs Inter as Ajax soundly see off Valencia

In another action-packed night of Champions League football, here's how the matches in Group E to H unfolded.

Group E

Genk 0 Napoli 0

Napoli paid the price for playing a weakened side as they dropped points in a scoreless draw away at Genk. After beating holders Liverpool in their opening Group E game, coach Carlo Ancelotti left out Lorenzo Insigne and dropped Dries Mertens to the bench against the Belgian champions, who had conceded six goals in their opener against Salzburg.

Liverpool 4 RB Salzburg 3

Group F

Slavia Prague 0 B Dortmund 2

Two Achraf Hakimi goals gave Borussia Dortmund the points against Slavia Prague in a fast-paced match in which both sides spurned chances. Defender Hakimi broke the deadlock in the 35th minute following a counter-attack, cutting inside the penalty area before firing past the Slavia keeper. Hakimi doubled the lead in the 89th minute when he slotted home a pass from Julian Brandt following another break to seal the German side's first victory of the group stage.

Barcelona 2 Inter Milan 1

Luis Suarez denied Inter Milan a famous win at the Nou Camp, as his second-half double did the damage for the Catalans. The Uruguayan netted in the 58th-minute to cancel out Lautaro Martinez's strike after only two minutes for the Italians. And Suarez proved the hero with an 84th minute winner.

Group G

RB Leipzig 0 Lyon 2

Memphis Depay's 11th minute opener for Lyon was doubled on 65 minutes by Martin Terrier to give the French side their first win of the group, putting them level on points with Zenit St Petersburg.

Zenit St Petersburg 3 Benfica 1

Goals from Arten Dzyuba, Ruben Dias (own goal) and Sardar Azmoun gave Russian champions Zenit a resounding victory over their Portuguese rivals. Raul de Tomas pulled a consolation goal back for Benfica in the 85th minute.

Group H

Lille 1 Chelsea 2

Valencia 0 Ajax 3

Ajax enjoyed another successful trip to Spain as first-half goals from Hakin Ziyech and Quincy Promes were embellished by Denny van de Beek's 67th minute strike for the Dutch champions.

