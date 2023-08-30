Champions League round-up: PSV Eindhoven trounce Rangers to join Antwerp and Copenhagen in group stages

Rangers' Borna Barisic (left) and PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League play-off second leg match at the Philips Stadium, Eindhoven

Rangers' Champions League hopes were extinguished in Eindhoven as PSV ran out comprehensive 5-1 play-off winners to go through 7-3 on aggregate.

Michael Beale's side, who drew 2-2 draw with the Dutch outfit at Ibrox last week, deservedly fell behind in the 35th minute of the return game in the Philips Stadion when Ismael Saibari headed in.

The Moroccan attacker added a second in the 53rd minute and while Gers skipper James Tavernier pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, PSV captain Luuk de Jong wasted little time in restoring the two-goal lead with a header similar to the one he scored in Glasgow.

Joey Veerman compounded Rangers' misery when he fired in number four before hapless Gers defender Connor Goldson scored an own goal to confirm the Light Blues will drop down to the Europa League.

It was a dismal performance from Rangers who carried almost no threat until it was too late.

In the night’s other Champions League qualifiers, FC Copenhagen beat Polish side Rakow Czestochowa 2-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw on the night.

In Athens, AEK went down 2-1 on the night to Royal Antwerp, with the Belgian champions winning 3-1 on aggregate.

The draw for the group stages of the Champions League take place on Thursday from 5pm (live on Virgin Media).