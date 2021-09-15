Champions League round-up: Messi and PSG struggle as Real claim late winner

Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi in action against Club Brugge's Eder Balanta during the Champions League Group A clash ay Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges, Belgium

Paris St Germain started with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack but had to settle for a point in a 1-1 Group A draw at Club Brugge.

Mbappe provided the assist for Ander Herrera to score his maiden Champions League goal for the away side, who saw Hans Vanaken level.

Meanwhile, in Group C, England midfielder Jude Bellingham was the star of the show as Borussia Dortmund began their Group C campaign with a 2-1 win at Besiktas.

The 18-year-old's smart control and finish gave Dortmund the lead before he set up Erling Haaland to double the visitors' advantage in first-half stoppage time, while Javi Montero headed in a last-gasp consolation for Besiktas.

Former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller hit four goals as Ajax thrashed Sporting Lisbon 5-1 in Portugal in the other Group C game.

Haller had the visitors two up inside the opening 10 minutes before Paulinho pulled one back.

Steven Berghuis re-established the two-goal cushion as Haller then completed his hat-trick and added a fourth just after the hour.

In Group D, Real Madrid secured a late 1-0 win over Group D heavyweights Inter Milan as Rodrygo struck with a minute to go at the San Siro, while Sheriff Tiraspol were victorious on their Champions League group stage debut - Adama Traore and Momo Yansane scoring either side of half-time for a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.