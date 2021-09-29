Champions League round-up: Barcelona slump to second defeat, as Bayern put on five-star show

Beleaguered Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said his side's failure to take their chances was behind their 3-0 humbling at Benfica on Wednesday as the pressure on the Dutchman ratcheted up.





Barca have made a stuttering start to the LaLiga season and sit sixth, five points off league leaders Real Madrid, while they have lost both of their Champions League Group E games 3-0.

Two goals from Darwin Nunez and a Rafa Silva strike gave Jorge Jesus's side a deserved win, however Koeman said the difference between the teams was that one took their chances and the other did not.

"It's a tough result to take, and it's not what we saw on the pitch," Koeman said.

"While we conceded early, we were good until it became 2-0. We had a number of chances to score and didn't take them. That's how you change games.

"If they score the three chances they create and we don't, then that's the big difference between the sides."

The result leaves Barca bottom of Group E, six behind leaders Bayern Munich, four adrift of Benfica and one behind Dynamo Kyiv.

They host the Ukrainians next month and need a win to get their hopes of qualifying for the last 16 back on track.

Koeman insisted the players were behind him as they bid to turn their form around, but he said he did not know if the board felt the same.

"I'm not going to argue about the level of my team. There's no point in comparing this with Barcelona teams of years gone by. That's as clear as water," the Dutchman said.

"I can only give you my opinion of my work at the club - I feel backed by my players and their attitude. The rest, the club, I'm not sure ... I can't say any more, because I don't know what the club thinks in that sense. It's not in my hands."

Also in Group E, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the German champions crushed Dynamo Kyiv 5-0 at home to secure their ninth consecutive win in all competitions.

The Pole, who had failed to score in the league on Saturday to end a 19-game scoring run in all competitions, opened his account in the 12th minute with a well-taken penalty.

He added another in the 27th, latching on to a superb through ball from Thomas Mueller to beat the Dynamo keeper for his 77th Champions League goal, keeping him third on the all-time scorers list.

The Bavarians were dominant throughout, hardly giving the Ukrainians any space, as their fans enjoyed a goal feast as they returned to the stadium for a European game for the first time since 2019.

Dynamo, who have won only two of their last 14 games in the competition, had a rare chance as Carlos de Pena forced a superb save from Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer after a quick counter-attack in the 41st minute.

But that was their best opportunity of the entire game as Bayern stepped back on the gas midway through the second half to score three more times.

Serge Gnabry thundered in to make it 3-0 in the 68th before Leroy Sane, who had hit the woodwork earlier, drilled in their fourth six minutes later.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting completed the rout with a header three minutes from fulltime to lift Bayern, who next travel to Benfica on Oct. 20, to six points with two wins out of two matches.

In Manchester United's group, Young Boys suffered a 1-0 defeat at Italian side Atalanta.

In Group H, Zenit St Petersburg stormed to a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Malmo.

Zenit were already 2-0 up courtesy of Rodrigues Leonel and Daler Kuzyaev when Anel Ahmedhodzic was shown a straight red card in the 53rd minute. Aleksey Sutormin and Wendel then added the third and fourth goals.

Elsewhere in the competition, Red Bull Salzburg secured a 2-1 win over Lille in Group G.

In the same group substitute Ivan Rakitic scored a late penalty equaliser to ensure Sevilla secured a draw against 10-man Wolfsburg.