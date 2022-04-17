Champions League reforms… Same plan, different architect

Happy one-year anniversary to the European Super League, that epoch that brought the football family together in the way it knows best.

Which is to say, unprecedented greed leading to mass alienation, lifelong fans denouncing their clubs, anger, revulsion, stadium invasions, resignations, a government inquiry, a Europe-wide legal case, John W Henry apologising in a gilet ...

One hates to herald the bad sequel, but, sorry to say: it is back. Not as brazen and as insidious as that 12-team breakaway launched last April, with its permanent members and the vibe of a Florentino Perez micro-state, but the pieces are in place. The architects of the public relations catastrophe have learnt that the grab they attempted last year was too much to cram in their mouths in one go, but with smaller bites they may end up eating football anyway.

It is two weeks now since details emerged of the Uefa proposal for the post-2024 Champions League reforms that will include two places based on historic performance — a safety net for big clubs who do not qualify. One pathway in through the back door will be winning the FA Cup, but only for the big clubs. Were Crystal Palace to win their next two games at Wembley, they would be presented with nothing more than the standard Europa League place.

As for the outrage, there is nothing like the landslide of condemnation that accompanied the Super League. There is much in the world currently to distract from complex Uefa reforms two years down the line, but the reality is that the power in the game is still with the clubs who orchestrated the breakaway.

A year ago, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin was in his strongest position. He had the backing of a mass anti-Super League fan movement, as well as European governments, his 55 national federation members, British royalty, and just about every club who were not part of the scheme. It was expected that in the white heat of victory he would throw out the post-2024 Champions League reforms agreed before the Super League rebels did the dirty on him, which included two safety-net places for the big clubs.

Yet here we are, 12 months on, and it is Uefa which proposed the two safety-net places last month in a presentation via the monolith that is their representative body, the European Club Association (ECA).

The ECA is the game’s Thanos — indestructible, ever more ruthless with each iteration and dangerously obsessed with shiny things. The two places are calculated on Uefa co-efficient scores, just as was proposed before the Super League breakaway was launched.

As per Uefa’s current proposals, the two places in the expanded 36-team Champions League post-2024 will go to the two highest Uefa-ranked non-qualified clubs who fulfil one of two criteria: Either to have a league finish directly outside the Champions League places in their domestic league, or to have won the primary domestic cup. The inclusion of the cup in the calculation is a strategic move by Uefa to satisfy national federations.

It goes without saying that tearing up more than 70 years of in-season merit-based qualification for Uefa competitions will have a terrible effect on the domestic leagues that feed it, and will be just the first of many reforms towards building what the Super League strived to create.

Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer, was elected by 42 of the 55 associations in 2016. The Super League defeat was his greatest triumph, but the peace has been much harder. His deputy general secretary, Giorgio Marchetti, is the man who proposed the new post-2024 reforms. And Uefa wants to sell to broadcasters bidding for Champions League rights the guarantee that all their favourites will be there regardless of whether it has been another bad year for Manchester United or Juventus or whoever else that may be.

Ceferin has immense pressure from the ECA, now run by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the Paris Saint-Germain president, and not necessarily the first person one thinks of when it comes to protecting the notion of equality in football.

Ceferin needs to see off the threat of Fifa’s incursion into club football, and its eternal war for the wealth of the game. He still faces the legal case from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the last three clubs remaining in the Super League garrison. He has to give clubs such as Benfica and Ajax, outside the super-rich elite, more European games to generate more revenue. He has to get re-elected.

The reforms for post-2024 are Ceferin’s proposals to keep the peace in football, although whether he likes them is hard to say. All the indications in the aftermath of the Super League were that the nonsense proposed to keep the big clubs happy would be swept away but here it is one year later, repositioned and modified but very much still there.

Which brings us back to the original question of why there has been none of the outrage that accompanied the Super League? A year ago that abhorrent notion of a closed shop was an easy target for the most powerful pundits, and broadcasters. No one yet had a contract with the Super League to sit in the studio and pontificate on its games. The new Uefa proposals are different: they come from the very organisation that sells the current competition and, given what is at stake for pay-TV, that is enough to give many pause for thought.

Maybe in Uefa would even welcome greater opposition to its new proposals — at least it would be an excuse to abandon them. One year on, the Super League gamble may even have been worth the trouble for those clubs so publicly rebuked. They have lost nothing and have learnt much from the experience, as has Uefa, which knows that victory was brief indeed.

