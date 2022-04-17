| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Champions League reforms… Same plan, different architect

Gamekeeper has turned poacher as Uefa adopt Super League proposals

Chelsea's Kai Havertz lifts the Champions League trophy last season. Photo by Manu Fernandez/Getty Expand

Close

Chelsea's Kai Havertz lifts the Champions League trophy last season. Photo by Manu Fernandez/Getty

Chelsea's Kai Havertz lifts the Champions League trophy last season. Photo by Manu Fernandez/Getty

Chelsea's Kai Havertz lifts the Champions League trophy last season. Photo by Manu Fernandez/Getty

Sam Wallace

Happy one-year anniversary to the European Super League, that epoch that brought the football family together in the way it knows best.

Which is to say, unprecedented greed leading to mass alienation, lifelong fans denouncing their clubs, anger, revulsion, stadium invasions, resignations, a government inquiry, a Europe-wide legal case, John W Henry apologising in a gilet ...

Most Watched

Privacy