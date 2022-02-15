There is a massive tie tonight in the Champions League as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid clash.

It took two attempts to get the last-16 draw done, after a technical error meant the first effort was void, and at the second time of asking two of Europe’s heavyweights were pitted against each other. Real were furious at the decision to restart the whole draw.

For PSG, nothing matters as much as the Champions League. Domestic success is not enough for managers to keep their job in Paris, and Mauricio Pochettino knows European success is what the owners crave more than anything.

They’ll be hoping Lionel Messi can prove the difference, with the Argentine up against a familiar foe in Real.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are top of LaLiga, having already won the Spanish Super Cup, and they will be eyeing a first Champions League triumph since they won it for a third time in a row in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first-leg clash between the two sides...

Date, kick-off time and venue

The first leg of the Champions League clash between PSG vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off tonight - Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Parc des Princes in Paris will host the match.

Where to watch PSG v Real Madrid

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised live on BT Sport 3 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

PSG v Real Madrid team news

Neymar is back in training for PSG, though he has not played since suffering a serious ankle injury in November. Pochettino has not ruled out the Brazilian featuring tonight.

“We’ll see if it can happen,” Pochettino said. “That’s the idea. All the big guys want to play in the big games.

“He already knows what it’s like to arrive injured at these games and has the maturity to channel his energy and play in the best conditions when he’s available.”

Sergio Ramos and Ander Herrera are both ruled out, the former denied a reunion with his former employers.

Real Madrid will be desperately hoping that Karim Benzema is fit to start in the first leg, meanwhile.

The striker has sat out the last two matches with injury and would be a huge miss - Benzema has 24 goals to his name for Madrid already this season.

Ferland Mendy has also been struggling with a hamstring problem, but he has returned to training and is expected to be fit enough to start.

PSG vs Real Madrid prediction

The fitness of Benzema could well have a huge say on the outcome of the first leg. He had formed a superb partnership up front with Vinicius Junior, and should the pair start on Tuesday night then Madrid can cause PSG real problems.

The French side have already shown in the Champions League that their star-studded line-up can disappoint in big games, and the European know-how of this Madrid side, particularly in midfield, could give them the edge.

Real Madrid win, 2-1.