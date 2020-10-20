Champions League previews: What time, what channel and the big match verdicts

TUESDAY OCTOBER 20

Chelsea v Sevilla, KO 8pm (RTE 2, Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 2)

Chelsea were given a lesson in the standards required to shine in the Champions League when they were hammered 7-1 on aggregate by eventual champions Bayern Munich in the knock-out stages of last season’s competition.

Now Frank Lampard’s revamped Blues need to show signs of improvement against a Sevilla side that won last season’s Europa League.

Coach Julen Lopetegui has a potent strike force with Lucas Ocampos and Luuk de Jong real threats to a creaking Chelsea defensive line.

One to watch: Timo Werner - Chelsea’s German striker needs to deliver on the Champions League stage.

Verdict: A high scoring draw.





Paris St Germain v Manchester United, KO 8pm (Virgin Media Sport BT Sport 3)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returns to the scene of his greatest triumph as Man United manager, but the mood around has changed.

A famous Champions League win in Paris in March 2019 paved the way for Solskjaer to get the United job on a permanent basis, but a heavy defeat against could see him lose it.

Saturday's 4-1 win against Newcastle was a welcome boost for Solskjaer, but the vultures will be swooping if United lose against PSG and Chelsea this week.

PSG have the attacking firepower to unpick United’s defensive line.

One to watch: Kylian Mbappe - PSG’s attacking maestro is capable of winning game with a flash of brilliance.

Verdict: PSG to pile the pressure on Solskjaer.





WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 21

Ajax v Liverpool, KO 8pm (Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 3)

Ajax have used the fee they collected from the sale of Hakim Ziyech to reshape their squad, with Dutch internationals Maarten Stekelenburg and Davy Klaassen among their high profile signings.

They have the ability to test Liverpool’s defence now without the influential presence of Virgil van Dijk. Can Liverpool cope without their talisman? We are about to find out.

Remarkably, this will be the first time Ajax and Liverpool have clashed in a competitive game since 1966.

One to watch: Thiago - Liverpool need a steadying influence in midfield right now.

Verdict: Liverpool win.





Manchester City v Porto, KO 8pm (Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 2)

Pep Guardiola has made it his mission to win the Champions League for Manchester City, but they continue to come up short.

Defeat against Lyon in last season’s knock-out stages was a hammer blow and you wonder whether a mental block has developed for City in the latter stages of the competition.

This looks like a challenging group for Man City, with Olympiacos and Marseille live contenders and they need to get off to a fast start in this tie.

One to watch: Moussa Marega - Porto’s leading scorer has goals in his boots and he could test City if given a chance.

Verdict: City will find a way to win at the Etihad.

Online Editors