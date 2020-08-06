Champions League preview: Man City have the advantage but Real Madrid are lurking

Zinedine Zidane is looking to lead Real Madrid to a comeback against Man City in the Champions League last 16. Nick Potts/PA Wire

The Champions League is back this weekend, with the final round of last-16 games finally set to be conclude more than more than five months after the first legs were played.

Friday August 7

JUVENTUS (0) v LYON (1) - Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 2

The French teams have to be at a disadvantage as they look to hit the ground running in the Champions League round of 16 games despite not playing any football since March, with Ligue 1 postponed soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

That has to play into the hands of re-crowned Italian champions Juventus, who are looking to overcome a first-leg deficit from a game played 163 days earlier.

VERDICT: Juventus will have too much for ill-prepared Lyon and in Cristiano Ronaldo they have a champion who will be inspired by the prospect of winning the Champions League in his Portuguese homeland.

MANCHESTER CITY (2) v REAL MADRID (1) - RTE 2, Virgin Media Sport Extra 1, BT Sport 1

City appeared to take a giant step towards the quarter-finals when they came from behind to win at the Bernabeu back in February, but Real Madrid will sniff a comeback against Pep Guardiola's dethroned Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium.

While City have turned in some spectacular performances since the restart, they have also shown signs of frailties at the back – and Real Madrid’s confidence will be in a better place now than it was earlier this year after they clinched the Spanish title.

VERDICT: Manchester City to scrape through, but this is a tie that could easily flip the other way.

BARCELONA (1) v NAPOLI (1) - Virgin Media Sport, BT Sport 2

Napoli have struggled to hit top gear since Italy’s Serie A restarted, but they will look at the stuttering form of Barcelona and believe they can cause an upset at the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez were back among the goals for Barca at Osasuna in the final round of Spanish league fixtures last month. However, there is plenty of uncertainty over what happens next at the Catalan club after a disappointing season under the watch of coach Quique Setien.

VERDICT: Messi to steer Barcelona into the last eight.

BAYERN MUNICH (3) v CHELSEA (0) - Virgin Media Sport Extra 1, BT Sport 1

Bayern's dominant performance at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of this tie highlighted how far Chelsea need to go to challenge the game’s giants. With their hopes of a comeback in Munich forlorn, this will be a warm-up game for the German champions as they aim to win this competition for a sixth time.

Their striker Robert Lewandowski has been in stunning form in the Champions League this season, scoring 11 times in six matches at a rate of a goal every 48 minutes.

VERDICT: This tie is over and Bayern will cruise into the last eight.

Online Editors