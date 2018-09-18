Sport Champions League

Tuesday 18 September 2018

Champions League LIVE: Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani to test Liverpool at Anfield

Paris St Germain fan wearing a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump inside the stadium before the match, Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Paris Saint-Germain players during a walk around the Anfield pitch
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Liverpool's European journey begins at Anfield where big-spending PSG and their attacking trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani will be expected to cause problems.

 

Online Editors

