Champions League group stage draw revealed: Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Man United learn their fate
Manchester United have drawn Juventus in the Champions League group stage to set-up a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.
With pressure and scrutiny building at Old Trafford, the club will now welcome back their former star, who joined in the summer from Real Madrid, after being drawn alongside the Italian champions in Group H.
Valencia and Young Boys complete the line up in that group, while Tottenham face a difficult task to progress from Group B after being handed a difficult draw.
Mauricio Pochettino's side will face Barcelona in mouth-watering Group B encounters, while PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan will also pose a threat in Group B.
Last season's runners-up, Liverpool, were also handed a tough draw, landing French giants Paris St Germain, Napoli and Red Star Belgrade in Group C.
Reigning champions Real will face Roma, CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen, while Atletico Madrid are in Group A alongside Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Club Brugge.
Group D looks more friendly with Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, Schalke and Galatasaray, and five-time winners Bayern Munich have Benfica, Ajax and AEK Athens for company.
More to follow
Group A
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Monaco
Club Brugge
Group B
Barcelona
Tottenham Hotspur
PSV Eindhoven
Inter Milan
Group C
Paris Saint-Germain
Napoli
Liverpool
Red Star Belgrade
Group D
Lokomotiv Moscow
Porto
Schalke
Galatasaray
Group E
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Ajax
AEK Athens
Group F
Manchester City
Shaktar Donetsk
Lyon
1899 Hoffenheim
Group G
Real Madrid
Roma
CSKA Moscow
Viktoria Plzen
Group H
Juventus
Manchester United
Valencia
Young Boys
