Champions League draw: Who Premier League sides can face in knockout stages

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are through to the last-16 of the Champions League as group winners, with the teams they could be drawn against in next Monday's draw now confirmed.
Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Midtjylland on Wednesday night has little impact for Jurgen Klopp's side, as they had already wrapped up top spot in Group D, with the Premier League champions now waiting to see who could lie in wait next.
Sergio Aguero made a goalscoring return to action as Manchester City finished their Champions League Group C programme with a comfortable 3-0 win over Marseille.
Meanwhile, Chelsea sealed top spot in their group after their impressive win against Sevilla last week.
With all group games now played, these are the options on the table for the three English clubs, with Lionel Messi and Barcelona an option for all three.
Liverpool could face: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Porto, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
Chelsea may play: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig
Manchester City's options: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Sevilla
The draw will take place next Monday, with the competition returning to its traditional format of home and away matches in the knock-out phase, with the final due to take place in Istanbul.
Online Editors
Manchester United
Mauricio Pochettino is a believer in the energia universal, the principle of which revolves around a guiding power, which means nothing happens by chance. And that universal energy may once again be blowing in his direction after Manchester United's elimination from the Champions League and Real Madrid's continuing struggles.
Soccer
Sergio Aguero captured the vibe. A dead-rubber Champions League game against Marseille, three days ahead of the Manchester derby, Manchester City's best striker sat on the substitute's bench with a hot water bottle, a piping hot drink and seemed more worried about the cold than the game.