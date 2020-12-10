Champions League draw: Who Premier League sides can face in knockout stages

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are through to the last-16 of the Champions League as group winners, with the teams they could be drawn against in next Monday's draw now confirmed.

Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Midtjylland on Wednesday night has little impact for Jurgen Klopp's side, as they had already wrapped up top spot in Group D, with the Premier League champions now waiting to see who could lie in wait next.

Sergio Aguero made a goalscoring return to action as Manchester City finished their Champions League Group C programme with a comfortable 3-0 win over Marseille.

Meanwhile, Chelsea sealed top spot in their group after their impressive win against Sevilla last week.

Read More

With all group games now played, these are the options on the table for the three English clubs, with Lionel Messi and Barcelona an option for all three.

Liverpool could face: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Porto, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Chelsea may play: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Porto, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig

Manchester City's options: Atletico Madrid, Borussia Monchengladbach, Atalanta, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Sevilla

The draw will take place next Monday, with the competition returning to its traditional format of home and away matches in the knock-out phase, with the final due to take place in Istanbul.

Online Editors