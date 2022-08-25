Champions League draw: Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Spurs, Celtic and Rangers learn group stage fate

Yaya Toure draws Liverpool in the Champions League Group Stage draw in Turkey. Photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer

Liverpool will take on Rangers in the Champions League following this evening's group stage draw in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jurgen Klopp's side will also face Dutch champions Ajax and familiar Champions League foes Napoli in Group A.

Celtic, meanwhile, will take on reigning champions Real Madrid, with RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk making up Group F.

Real captured a record-extending 14th European crown when they beat Liverpool in last season's final and, on paper, Carlo Ancelotti's side should have few problems in making the last 16.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will take on his former side in the group stage after the five-times champions were drawn with Bayern in Group C along with Inter and Viktoria Plzen.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland will also face his former employers as the English champions were drawn in Group G with Borussia Dortmund. Sevilla and FC Copenhagen completed the group.

Qatari-owned Paris St Germain begin their quest for a maiden trophy in Europe's elite club competition in a tricky Group H with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa.

The Champions League group stage will begin earlier than usual on September 6 and conclude ahead of this year's World Cup finals which take place in Qatar from November 20.

The Champions League knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday June 10.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2022-23 GROUPS

Group A: Ajax - Liverpool - Napoli - Rangers

Group B: Porto - Atletico Madrid - Bayer Leverkusen - Brugge

Group C: Bayern Munich - Barcelona - Inter Milan - Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham Hotspur - Sporting Lisbon - Marseille

Group E: AC Milan - Chelsea - Salzburg - Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid - RB Leipzig - Shakhtar Donetsk - Celtic

Group G: Manchester City - Sevilla - Borussia Dortmund - FC Copenhagen

Group H: Paris St Germain - Juventus - Benfica - Maccabi Haifa